WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hooker required.

Board index Championship Leigh Centurions Hooker required.

Post a reply
Hooker required.
Post Wed Feb 13, 2019 3:35 am
Posted by atomic on Wed Feb 13, 2019 3:35 am
atomic User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 125
Rep Position: 25th / 77,428
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 5598
Looking slim, but surley theres some hookers out there!
Image
Re: Hooker required.
Post Wed Feb 13, 2019 7:43 am
Posted by ColD on Wed Feb 13, 2019 7:43 am
ColD Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 131
Rep Position: 21st / 77,428
Quiz Score: 84
Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 6411
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
atomic wrote:
Looking slim, but surley theres some hookers out there!


Has something happened to mickey or O Donnell

Or have you logged on to the wrong site in the middle of the night :D
Onwards and upwards - LTID
Re: Hooker required.
Post Wed Feb 13, 2019 10:53 am
Posted by maurice on Wed Feb 13, 2019 10:53 am
maurice User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 44
Rep Position: 75th / 77,428
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 16380
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
Couple on Railway rd normally
Re: Hooker required.
Post Wed Feb 13, 2019 10:57 am
Posted by atomic on Wed Feb 13, 2019 10:57 am
atomic User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 125
Rep Position: 25th / 77,428
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 5598
ColD wrote:
Has something happened to mickey or O Donnell

Or have you logged on to the wrong site in the middle of the night :D


How many minutes has Mickey played in these last two games? I await your virtuous reply when you return from your reality.. :wink:
Image
Re: Hooker required.
Post Wed Feb 13, 2019 12:48 pm
Posted by glow on Wed Feb 13, 2019 12:48 pm
glow User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 9
Rep Position: 110th / 77,428
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Oct 02, 2003 7:27 pm
Posts: 7472
maurice wrote:
Couple on Railway rd normally


Where about's?

Just asking for a friend. :WHISTLE:
get leigh outta wigan
Re: Hooker required.
Post Wed Feb 13, 2019 1:46 pm
Posted by Alan on Wed Feb 13, 2019 1:46 pm
Alan Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 255
Rep Position: 7th / 77,428
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 11457
Location: Back in Lancashire
We do have Aaron Smith too, don't we? Micky seemed to put in quite a shift on Sunday too, although we can't expect that,week in, week out.
Re: Hooker required.
Post Wed Feb 13, 2019 6:19 pm
Posted by Bigtimeleigh on Wed Feb 13, 2019 6:19 pm
Bigtimeleigh Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 118th / 77,428
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Jul 18, 2017 6:26 pm
Posts: 61
atomic wrote:
How many minutes has Mickey played in these last two games? I await your virtuous reply when you return from your reality.. :wink:



Do we not have 3 hookers?

I’d say maybe we’d need props more urgently should saints stop providing such quality

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bigtimeleigh, CHEADLE LEYTHER, eddywalls, gunners guns13, Hampo, Traffic, Zulu01 and 142 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,845,6971,60077,4284,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 15th Feb 19:45
 CH
SHEFFIELD
v
BRADFORD BULLS
Sat 16th Feb 14:30
 CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
DONCASTER
Sat 16th Feb 14:30
 CH
TOULOUSE
v
ROCHDALE
Sat 16th Feb 17:00
 CH
TORONTO
v
WIDNES VIKINGS
Sun 17th Feb 15:00
 CH1
COVENTRY BEARS
v
WEST WALES
Sun 17th Feb 15:00
 CH1
OLDHAM
v
WORKINGTON TOWN
Sun 17th Feb 15:00
 CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
KEIGHLEY
Sun 17th Feb 15:00
 CH
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
SWINTON LIONS
Sun 17th Feb 15:00
 CH
HALIFAX
v
BATLEY BULLDOGS
Sun 17th Feb 15:00
 CH
YORK
v
BARROW RAIDERS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)