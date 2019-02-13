It is a puzzle, with a modern stadium, with modern facilities.
Mind you, I had problems with E-tickets at both Wigan & Hull KR when we were in Super league. Their scanners couldn't read my printed versions. Could be my printer of course, but the stewards, in each instance asked why I hadn't bought my tickets, at the ticket office. One turnstile operator said he'd never seen one before!
As for Fev - come on, you'll be telling me they've got electricity next!
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bigtimeleigh, CHEADLE LEYTHER, eddywalls, gunners guns13, Hampo, Traffic, Zulu01 and 144 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leigh Centurions
|
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,845,697
|1,600
|77,428
|4,559
|SET