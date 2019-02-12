Warrington Wolves have been granted dispensation on their salary cap, following a potentially season-ending injury to Kevin Brown.
Hull FC have been told they cannot have a salary cap exemption for Matty Dawson-Jones despite losing the winger for the entire season.
