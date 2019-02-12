WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Warrington Wolves have been granted dispensation

Posted by Builth Wells Wire on Tue Feb 12, 2019 9:33 pm
Builth Wells Wire
Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007
Warrington Wolves have been granted dispensation on their salary cap, following a potentially season-ending injury to Kevin Brown.
https://www.hulldailymail.co.uk/sport/r ... es-2533598

Hull FC have been told they cannot have a salary cap exemption for Matty Dawson-Jones despite losing the winger for the entire season.
Posted by Boss Hog on Wed Feb 13, 2019 2:06 pm
Joined: Sun Mar 24, 2013
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
Warrington Wolves have been granted dispensation on their salary cap, following a potentially season-ending injury to Kevin Brown.
https://www.hulldailymail.co.uk/sport/r ... es-2533598

Hull FC have been told they cannot have a salary cap exemption for Matty Dawson-Jones despite losing the winger for the entire season.


The difference between the two situations as far as I am aware, is that Brown and also Gale were injured in preseason.

The season had already started when Dawson-Jones was injured.
Posted by Alffi_7 on Wed Feb 13, 2019 2:14 pm
Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015
Tough on Hull FC, but I guess the line has to be drawn somewhere - at least there is a clear distinction between when you do and when you don’t qualify for the exemption. (I also think you can apply for it if your player has a season ending injury whilst playing a mid season international).

https://www.warringtonguardian.co.uk/sp ... pensation/

KF suggesting we’re keeping our powder dry, in terms of spending it - so no imminent signings to be expected.
Posted by Builth Wells Wire on Wed Feb 13, 2019 3:00 pm
Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007
I would like to think that the money saved from the "granted dispensation" would be used to bring Widdop over later on in the season. Similar to what we did with Sandow.
Posted by Winslade's Offload on Wed Feb 13, 2019 3:49 pm
Joined: Thu Apr 19, 2012
When does the NRL season end ?
Posted by moving on... on Wed Feb 13, 2019 3:58 pm
Joined: Mon Oct 10, 2011
Winslade's Offload wrote:
When does the NRL season end ?



Around the same time as ours. however if St. George know that they are out the play-offs with a handful of games to go they may well allow Widdop an early release. If he can come straight in and gel what a time to bring him over.
Posted by easyWire on Wed Feb 13, 2019 4:09 pm
Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008
moving on... wrote:
Around the same time as ours. however if St. George know that they are out the play-offs with a handful of games to go they may well allow Widdop an early release. If he can come straight in and gel what a time to bring him over.


So all we have to do now is work out a way to keep St George out of the playoffs. 8)
Posted by lefty goldblatt on Wed Feb 13, 2019 6:08 pm
Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010
Don't we have to "declare" players at a certain cut off point, during the season (thus reducing the chance of another Johns issue)
Posted by Alffi_7 on Wed Feb 13, 2019 7:52 pm
Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015
lefty goldblatt wrote:
Don't we have to "declare" players at a certain cut off point, during the season (thus reducing the chance of another Johns issue)


Last year it was before the ‘Eights’, so end of July (not sure if that is now changed due to the new structure). At that point there will be 6 regular round NRL fixtures left, before they enter the play off series.

Also, we would obviously need to have £175k spare cap space at that point.

