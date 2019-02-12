WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Toronto game switch

Toronto game switch
Post Tue Feb 12, 2019 7:06 pm
Posted by CHEADLE LEYTHER on Tue Feb 12, 2019 7:06 pm
Strong-running second rower
According to sky website, the kick off time for the home match with Toronto on the 24th Feb.is now 5 p.m. Apparently there is a minor football match on sky starting at 5 past 2 at Old Trafford v.Liverpool!!
Re: Toronto game switch
Post Tue Feb 12, 2019 7:12 pm
Posted by Cokey on Tue Feb 12, 2019 7:12 pm
Silver RLFANS Member
You're right CL, It says so Here
Re: Toronto game switch
Post Tue Feb 12, 2019 8:46 pm
Posted by ColD on Tue Feb 12, 2019 8:46 pm
Cokey wrote:
You're right CL, It says so Here


But it doesn’t say so on our official site - needs clarifying sooner rather than later
Re: Toronto game switch
Post Tue Feb 12, 2019 9:04 pm
Posted by Bigtimeleigh on Tue Feb 12, 2019 9:04 pm
Hope Derek hasn’t changed it like the tolouse game last year... just so he can go a game. Heaven forbid :D :D
Re: Toronto game switch
Post Tue Feb 12, 2019 9:51 pm
Posted by Zulu01 on Tue Feb 12, 2019 9:51 pm
Cheeky half-back
Its on the T.W. website


4 Sun Feb 24th Leigh Centurions Toronto Wolfpack Leigh Sports Village 5:05pm GMT / 12:05 EST
Re: Toronto game switch
Post Wed Feb 13, 2019 12:09 am
Posted by atomic on Wed Feb 13, 2019 12:09 am
100% League Network
Bigtimeleigh wrote:
Hope Derek hasn’t changed it like the tolouse game last year... just so he can go a game. Heaven forbid :D :D


:lol: :lol:

This is Sky..
Re: Toronto game switch
Post Wed Feb 13, 2019 11:53 am
Posted by gunners guns13 on Wed Feb 13, 2019 11:53 am
It's been confirmed as a 3 o'clock ko
Re: Toronto game switch
Post Wed Feb 13, 2019 1:40 pm
Posted by Alan on Wed Feb 13, 2019 1:40 pm
gunners guns13 wrote:
It's been confirmed as a 3 o'clock ko


....by Leigh.

https://leighrl.co.uk/wp/blog/2019/02/1 ... in-at-3pm/

