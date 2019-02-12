WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Blast from the past quiz

Blast from the past quiz
Post Tue Feb 12, 2019 5:47 pm
Posted by Wires71 on Tue Feb 12, 2019 5:47 pm
Wires71
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 110
Rep Position: 29th / 77,428
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 10597
Who can name all the players here?

Image
https://www.mind.org.uk
Re: Blast from the past quiz
Post Tue Feb 12, 2019 6:17 pm
Posted by lefty goldblatt on Tue Feb 12, 2019 6:17 pm
lefty goldblatt
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 128
Rep Position: 23rd / 77,428
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 6289
Location: South Stand.....bored
Fieldhouse, Duane? Courtnay, Eccles, Hunter, Kelly Kelly Bevan, Kelly M, Faithurst, Ford P

Mind's playing tricks
Neither glass half full or empty. Just a realist.
Re: Blast from the past quiz
Post Tue Feb 12, 2019 6:19 pm
Posted by lefty goldblatt on Tue Feb 12, 2019 6:19 pm
lefty goldblatt
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 128
Rep Position: 23rd / 77,428
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 6289
Location: South Stand.....bored
Hesford, too
Neither glass half full or empty. Just a realist.
Re: Blast from the past quiz
Post Tue Feb 12, 2019 6:20 pm
Posted by TF and the wire on Tue Feb 12, 2019 6:20 pm
TF and the wire
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 11
Rep Position: 108th / 77,428
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 1919
Location: Looking through Gary Gilmore's eyes.
Is the extreme right hand side on the back row one of the Hulmes? Paul perhaps?
One of the cave dwelling queuers.
Re: Blast from the past quiz
Post Tue Feb 12, 2019 6:25 pm
Posted by lefty goldblatt on Tue Feb 12, 2019 6:25 pm
lefty goldblatt
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 128
Rep Position: 23rd / 77,428
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 6289
Location: South Stand.....bored
Tony Worrall?

Hulmes would still be in school
Neither glass half full or empty. Just a realist.
Re: Blast from the past quiz
Post Tue Feb 12, 2019 6:50 pm
Posted by Superblue on Tue Feb 12, 2019 6:50 pm
Superblue
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 118th / 77,428
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 9:02 pm
Posts: 154
Tony Waller, Tommy Martyn RIP, and a punt on John Whittaker.
Ian rather than Ronnie Duane
Last edited by Superblue on Tue Feb 12, 2019 6:58 pm, edited 2 times in total.
Re: Blast from the past quiz
Post Tue Feb 12, 2019 6:52 pm
Posted by Wires71 on Tue Feb 12, 2019 6:52 pm
Wires71
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 110
Rep Position: 29th / 77,428
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 10597
I'm struggling ...

BR - J.Fieldhouse, R.Duane, ???, B.Eccles, S.Hesford, N.Courtney, ???, T. Martyn, A.Gwilliam?
FR - T.Worral, K.Kelly, J.Bevan, M.Kelly, ???, P Ford.
https://www.mind.org.uk
Re: Blast from the past quiz
Post Tue Feb 12, 2019 6:58 pm
Posted by Wires71 on Tue Feb 12, 2019 6:58 pm
Wires71
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 110
Rep Position: 29th / 77,428
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 10597
Q2) What near death experience did Paul Bishop narrowly avoid during a game at Wilderspool in the 1980's?
https://www.mind.org.uk
Re: Blast from the past quiz
Post Tue Feb 12, 2019 7:18 pm
Posted by Paul Youane on Tue Feb 12, 2019 7:18 pm
Paul Youane
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 15
Rep Position: 104th / 77,428
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Aug 31, 2003 7:52 pm
Posts: 7385
Wires71 wrote:
Q2) What near death experience did Paul Bishop narrowly avoid during a game at Wilderspool in the 1980's?


Swallowed has tongue, was he just 17 at the time?

Jimmy Fairhurst second from right front row. Gwillam in the track suit?
Re: Blast from the past quiz
Post Tue Feb 12, 2019 7:19 pm
Posted by Paul Youane on Tue Feb 12, 2019 7:19 pm
Paul Youane
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 15
Rep Position: 104th / 77,428
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Aug 31, 2003 7:52 pm
Posts: 7385
Far right back row Eddie Hunter?
