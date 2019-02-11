WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Top v Bottom

Top v Bottom
Mon Feb 11, 2019 7:01 am
ant1
Salford v Leeds.
Do we travel with any optimism against the early league leaders?
Surely we have to get a notch in the win column this week, before we travel to Saints.
These 4 successive away games will prove a real disadvantage as the season progresses. We will be in catch up mode throughout the season. Who requested such a bright idea?
Mon Feb 11, 2019 7:41 am
Rhinoshaund III
No I don't think we will win. And the cynic in me wonders if the powers that be knew we wanted to have our first 3 fixtures away from home (Salford is a later round due to early CC entry) and decided to stick a big 2 fingers up to GH with arguably the 3 hardest away fixtures we could have.

