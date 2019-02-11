Salford v Leeds.
Do we travel with any optimism against the early league leaders?
Surely we have to get a notch in the win column this week, before we travel to Saints.
These 4 successive away games will prove a real disadvantage as the season progresses. We will be in catch up mode throughout the season. Who requested such a bright idea?
