At their first home game, coming straight after their comprehensive first round win against Huddersfield, Salford were only able to attract an attendance of 3,236. Assuming that London might have brought 236 supporters (at the most), that figure means that Salford could only have attracted approximately 3,000 of their own fans. This suggests that Salford are in dire straits, with the second lowest fan base in Super League, despite being located in a heartland area. It means that the club is running heavy financial losses based just upon attendance revenue (ticket sales and probably even merchandise sales).
It raises questions as to the long term or even medium term prospects for the club in Super League. Marwan Koukash, with all of his fortune, gave up on Salford as a business project, despite his love for the game. Who else would then dare to pour money into the club? The fans are too few to sustain the club. If no other "white knight" will come forward, how will the club survive?
When I saw the post, I knew who had started it without looking......Pathetic Jean. I reckon Bournemouth should be kicked out of the Premier League, because they only average crowds of under 11,000. Keep up the good work Salford !!!
Really strange post Jean.
Last week you were bigging up London who achieved around 2k for their first home game and half of those were from Wakefield. If they continue their 100% record, they'll have a full house by the end of the season.
Are you just feeling a little down after the result
Budgiezilla wrote:
When I saw the post, I knew who had started it without looking......Pathetic Jean. I reckon Bournemouth should be kicked out of the Premier League, because they only average crowds of under 11,000. Keep up the good work Salford !!!
Stretching a long bow there with the comparison. Bournemouth receive well over a 100 million quid a season from TV rights in the PL so heading towards half a billion quid in their time there. Plus currently owned by a Russian multi millionaire!
