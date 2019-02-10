WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Where is the Value for Money

Post Sun Feb 10, 2019 8:55 pm
Posted by kitch on Sun Feb 10, 2019 8:55 pm
I Apologise if the subject appears harsh but i wanted to tell my story of today and how i feel as a lifelong Trinity fan at the moment.
So it's been a while since I've been to a game (and posted on here). Usually working away or simply not had the funds or always being otherwise engaged.
It's great to see on the field things Really are on the up we gave a really fancied saints team a huge scare.Best Playing and coaching staff the club has had in years. Off the field We are seeing great continuity and stability. We are becoming a modern thinking club, our new app is a great step forwards into a modern young crowd base.
However there are a few simple things off the field letting us down which I find slightly embarrassing. First of all the litter outside the game pre match in front of the ticket office and Donny road turnstiles was horrendous I know we can't do anything about the footpaths and main roads around the stadium but you would think we would at least clean up the mess on our own front doorstep. On the subject of litter is it me or is there a serious lack of bins especially on the north stand couldnt find anywhere but the floor or the wifes bag to put my empty cups and coke bottles in. Speaking of drinks Bottles stewards taking bottle tops from soft drink bottles really ffs there are more important issues to be sorting surely. I mean trading standards would have a field day with some of our price signs. I got 2 sausage rolls from the little kiosk in front of the seats east stand near Donny road end. These are advertised at 2 quid however charged at £2.50 because the signs are out of date (2 years out of date the lady advised me) I dont mind spending the money i mean £22 per ticket plus food and drink for me and the Mrs today means a day out costing just over £60. (where can you get programmes from i couldnt find anywhere today)
I feel the club gets enough critisicm in the public eye and with away fans for its facilities and as a Trinity fan i will defend our Belle Vue home til im blue in the face Its got Character ill say or perhaps mention that its a piece of RL history, but we simply have got to get these simple things right. Ive been a Trinity fan for 25 years now and it gets harder to defend our facilities when we dont do ourselves any favours with getting the simple things right. Performances like that from the squad on the pitch is what keep us coming back i know but our image away from home might keep some away fans fromcoming. i spoke to a Saints fan today and he said that it gets worse here every season and he wouldnt be coming back again until things improved.
I will however be back and the wife will too but would like to think a lot of todays silly things were due to it been the first home game of the season if not it really could sour some peoples matchday experience this would be a shame as off the field the social media experience like the app and trinity tv is ever improving. On a positive note though like i said the squad looks good and if we play like that every week i agree with Chester we will win more than we will lose.
ADAM WATENE- Gone but not forgotten.

You can take the lad out of yorkshire, but you cant take the yorkshire out of the lad

TRIN 4 LIFE- Through Thin and Thinner
Post Sun Feb 10, 2019 9:52 pm
Posted by wakeytrin on Sun Feb 10, 2019 9:52 pm
You won't get a match day programme anymore. Wakefield Express are providing an insert in their paper instead.
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.
Post Sun Feb 10, 2019 10:00 pm
Posted by snowie on Sun Feb 10, 2019 10:00 pm
You won't find a bin as they are deemed a safety hazard as a terrorist could place a bomb in one, saying that it someone could blow up below belle vue it might be a blessing in disguise

