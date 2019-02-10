reffy wrote:
That game was winnable even though Halifax played the better Rugby. Our discipline should have been better, our only plan was kick high to the right it worked once but that was the exception and repetitive kicks went to Halifax hands. Our right flank defence was woeful.
Hewer got a couple wrong but it would be churlish to blame him for the defeat.
Reffing I don’t think we made one clear break all the game, not much between these two teams, I thought Fax slow the game down at every opportunity.
Pownhall had a mare of a game poor in defence and crazy to moan after his yellow card.I agree about our kicking game , Josh Woods should try running at the defensive line.Great support from the Leythers though not good with some chants.
I’m not to downbeat though,Douglas ,Riddy,Luke Adamson had good games, I think we can beat Fev next week, but let’s try giving our backs a chance to run.
The turning point for me was the Ref giving an obstruction to a Fax, when a Fax clearly knocked on early in the second half, Fax scored back to back tries from this.