WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Disappointing.

Board index Championship Leigh Centurions Disappointing.

Post a reply
Disappointing.
Post Sun Feb 10, 2019 7:26 pm
Posted by reffy on Sun Feb 10, 2019 7:26 pm
reffy User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 154
Rep Position: 17th / 77,409
Quiz Score: 40
Joined: Sat Mar 28, 2009 11:17 am
Posts: 4421
Location: Cheshire, it's Lancashire really
That game was winnable even though Halifax played the better Rugby. Our discipline should have been better, our only plan was kick high to the right it worked once but that was the exception and repetitive kicks went to Halifax hands. Our right flank defence was woeful.
Hewer got a couple wrong but it would be churlish to blame him for the defeat.
Re: Disappointing.
Post Sun Feb 10, 2019 7:54 pm
Posted by charlie caroli on Sun Feb 10, 2019 7:54 pm
charlie caroli User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 147
Rep Position: 19th / 77,409
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 12443
Location: blackpool tower circus
reffy wrote:
That game was winnable even though Halifax played the better Rugby. Our discipline should have been better, our only plan was kick high to the right it worked once but that was the exception and repetitive kicks went to Halifax hands. Our right flank defence was woeful.
Hewer got a couple wrong but it would be churlish to blame him for the defeat.

Reffing I don’t think we made one clear break all the game, not much between these two teams, I thought Fax slow the game down at every opportunity.
Pownhall had a mare of a game poor in defence and crazy to moan after his yellow card.I agree about our kicking game , Josh Woods should try running at the defensive line.Great support from the Leythers though not good with some chants.
I’m not to downbeat though,Douglas ,Riddy,Luke Adamson had good games, I think we can beat Fev next week, but let’s try giving our backs a chance to run.
The turning point for me was the Ref giving an obstruction to a Fax, when a Fax clearly knocked on early in the second half, Fax scored back to back tries from this.
Re: Disappointing.
Post Sun Feb 10, 2019 8:34 pm
Posted by Budgiezilla on Sun Feb 10, 2019 8:34 pm
Budgiezilla User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 342
Rep Position: 2nd / 77,409
Quiz Score: 224
Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 7337
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
I'd replace Josh Woods with Olly Russell next week....he will 'run at defences'.
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
Re: Disappointing.
Post Sun Feb 10, 2019 8:42 pm
Posted by Cokey on Sun Feb 10, 2019 8:42 pm
Cokey User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 267
Rep Position: 6th / 77,409
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 5087
Location: Across The Universe....... Jai guru deva om - Nothings gonna change my world.
Budgiezilla wrote:
I'd replace Josh Woods with Olly Russell next week....he will 'run at defences'.


I agree Budge, well said pal. :thumb:
Image
Re: Disappointing.
Post Sun Feb 10, 2019 8:50 pm
Posted by charlie caroli on Sun Feb 10, 2019 8:50 pm
charlie caroli User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 147
Rep Position: 19th / 77,409
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 12443
Location: blackpool tower circus
Budgiezilla wrote:
I'd replace Josh Woods with Olly Russell next week....he will 'run at defences'.

Won’t do any harm Budge, at least give it a try.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Budgiezilla, Darwinsdad, eddywalls, gunners guns13, Hudd-Shay, Inoffski1, Pellon Boy, reffy, Ste100Centurions and 190 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,844,4622,05277,4094,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time  
SLXXIV
SALFORD
24-0
LONDON BRONCOS
 Full Time  
SLXXIV
WAKEFIELD
18-24
ST. HELENS
 Full Time  
 CH
BARROW RAIDERS
22-24
SHEFFIELD
 Full Time  
 CH
DEWSBURY RAMS
22-26
YORK
 Full Time  
 CH
FEATHERSTONE
42-14
BATLEY BULLDOGS
 Full Time  
 CH
HALIFAX
33-26
LEIGH
 Full Time  
 CH
ROCHDALE
6-58
TORONTO
 Full Time  
 CH
SWINTON LIONS
12-31
BRADFORD BULLS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)