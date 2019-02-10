Here are the games for Week 3:
NB ! The Bulls kick off this round of games at Sheffield on Friday night 7.45pm, so entries in by then please.
Sheffield vs Bulls
Toulouse vs Rochdale
Toronto vs Widnes
Dewsbury vs Swinton
Halifax vs Batley
Leigh vs Featherstone
York vs Barrow
BONUS: Match attendance at Sheffield vs Bulls? (within a 100 each way gets the points)
NB ! The Bulls kick off this round of games at Sheffield on Friday night 7.45pm, so entries in by then please.
Sheffield vs Bulls
Toulouse vs Rochdale
Toronto vs Widnes
Dewsbury vs Swinton
Halifax vs Batley
Leigh vs Featherstone
York vs Barrow
BONUS: Match attendance at Sheffield vs Bulls? (within a 100 each way gets the points)