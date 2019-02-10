WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2019 Predictions League â€“ Week 3

2019 Predictions League – Week 3
Post Sun Feb 10, 2019 7:05 pm
Posted by le penguin on Sun Feb 10, 2019 7:05 pm
Here are the games for Week 3:

NB ! The Bulls kick off this round of games at Sheffield on Friday night 7.45pm, so entries in by then please.

Sheffield vs Bulls
Toulouse vs Rochdale
Toronto vs Widnes
Dewsbury vs Swinton
Halifax vs Batley
Leigh vs Featherstone
York vs Barrow

BONUS: Match attendance at Sheffield vs Bulls? (within a 100 each way gets the points)
Posted by le penguin on Sun Feb 10, 2019 7:07 pm
Sheffield vs Bulls................... Bulls by 10
Toulouse vs Rochdale............. Toulouse by 24
Toronto vs Widnes................. Toronto by 12
Dewsbury vs Swinton............. Dewsbury by 14
Halifax vs Batley.................... Fax by 20
Leigh vs Featherstone............. Fev by 7
York vs Barrow...................... York by 16

BONUS: Match attendance at Sheffield vs Bulls?........... 1,340

