Some big scores this week, Sheffieldâ€™s after the hooter match winning penalty meant that seven of us correctly predicted the winners of all the matches and gained a bonus 10 points.
Bullseye and bullinenemyland were the weekly winners correctly predicting all 7 winners, the number of tries scored by the bulls and the winning margin for Widnes v TO â€“ 26 points each for them.
35 Bullseye
31 le penguin
29 bullinenemyland
26 Fr13daY
21 Bulls4
21 broadybull87
19 S0LLY86
18 tackler thommo
17 Jimmy 4 Bradford
15 DrFeelgood
14 bringbackjimmy
14 paulwalker71
14 alex 0604
14 dddooommm
13 Bull Mania
13 charlie caroli
13 bull on a canary
13 Nelson
13 Bendybulls
13 roger daly
13 rambull1967
13 Bent&Bongser
12 Pyrah123
12 Marvin Goolash
12 Bullnorthern
12 Steel City Bull
12 Johnbulls
10 Pumpetypump
10 kaybenbull
8 herr rigsby
8 RagingBull
7 Scarey71
7 jackmac452
4 Highlander
4 Ferocious Aardvark
4 thepimp007
3 RickyF1
2 FevGrinder
Bullseye and bullinenemyland were the weekly winners correctly predicting all 7 winners, the number of tries scored by the bulls and the winning margin for Widnes v TO â€“ 26 points each for them.
35 Bullseye
31 le penguin
29 bullinenemyland
26 Fr13daY
21 Bulls4
21 broadybull87
19 S0LLY86
18 tackler thommo
17 Jimmy 4 Bradford
15 DrFeelgood
14 bringbackjimmy
14 paulwalker71
14 alex 0604
14 dddooommm
13 Bull Mania
13 charlie caroli
13 bull on a canary
13 Nelson
13 Bendybulls
13 roger daly
13 rambull1967
13 Bent&Bongser
12 Pyrah123
12 Marvin Goolash
12 Bullnorthern
12 Steel City Bull
12 Johnbulls
10 Pumpetypump
10 kaybenbull
8 herr rigsby
8 RagingBull
7 Scarey71
7 jackmac452
4 Highlander
4 Ferocious Aardvark
4 thepimp007
3 RickyF1
2 FevGrinder