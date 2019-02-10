WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2019 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 2a

Posted by FoxyRhino on Sun Feb 10, 2019 6:28 pm
Please note there are just 2 games to predict on this week - the 2 rearranged Super League Round 10 games which are both being played on Sunday 17th February.

Also, I am away from Thursday this week until a week on Friday (22nd Feb) so scores for the 2 rearranged games won't be posted until I get back. I will post a thread for Round 3 games before I go away

This week's results

Week 2
Hull FC 18 Castleford 26 - Castleford by 8
Wigan 34 Leeds 16 - Wigan by 8
Catalans 27 Huddersfield 10 - Catalans by 17
Warrington 28 Hull KR 14 - Warrington by 14
Salford 24 London 0 - Salford by 24
Wakefield 18 St Helens 24 - St Helens by 6

This week's scores
(If anyone thinks their score is wrong, please let me know on the forum or PM me and I will check it)

10 Deanos Rhinos, Rhinos_bish
8 Biff Tannen, Clearwing, Jamie101, KingRoss11, Steve Slippery Morris
7 Loiner81, Rhino-Mark, Rhinos69, Rotherhamrhino
6 ALAW, Bigdave1904, BRK, Cuppabrew, Finglas, Mattyhobson6, Otleyrhino, Sarahgrhino, Southstander.com, Steamy, Tad Rhino, Taxi4stevesmith,
The Biffs Back, Xykojen
5 Broad Ings Warrior, Carisma HFC, Dave1612, Dozy, Ducknumber1, FoxyRhino, JMT, John Boy 13, Rhino46, Tigertot
4 Ant1, Frosties, Highbury Rhino, LJ54

Overall table
14 ALAW, Deanos Rhinos, Rhinos_bish
13 Loiner81
12 Biff Tannen, BRK, Dozy, Jamie101, Steve Slippery Morris, Tad Rhino
11 Finglas, KingRoss11, Otleyrhino, Rhino-Mark
10 Clearwing, John Boy 13, Rhinos69, Taxi4stevesmith, The Biffs Back
9 Bigdave1904, Carisma HFC, JMT, Rotherhamrhino, Southstander.com, Steamy, Tigertot
8 Broad Ings Warrior, Cuppabrew, Dave1612, Ducknumber1, FoxyRhino, Highbury Rhino, LJ54, Sarahgrhino
7 Ant1, Rhino46
6 Frosties, Mattyhobson6, Xykojen


If people could please post their predictions in the format of just the 3 letter code listed below for each team and then the margins, it would be appreciated (or just type DRAW for a draw prediction).

Hull KR (HKR) v London (LON)
Salford (SAL) v Leeds (LEE)

Good luck
Posted by tad rhino on Sun Feb 10, 2019 6:49 pm
HKR 24
LEE 14

