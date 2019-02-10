Saints were not better than us today, they were more experienced than us & / or clinical - their last try came from us numbering up wrong trying to stop making & farge, a quick play the ball & we had all the numbers wrong , a double Decker bus could have gone through, however the tackled did nearly stop scarsbrooke.
When we pressed on three drop outs we were slow with fatigue, they were not & read our slow plays.
We certainly looked more fatigued but we are getting more match fit.
I am still concerned that we are fit but not at saints level, will we get there, not so sure ?
But at least we had a go & at stages had them worried, up the trin.
When we pressed on three drop outs we were slow with fatigue, they were not & read our slow plays.
We certainly looked more fatigued but we are getting more match fit.
I am still concerned that we are fit but not at saints level, will we get there, not so sure ?
But at least we had a go & at stages had them worried, up the trin.