WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Fatigue best us today.

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Fatigue best us today.

Post a reply
Fatigue best us today.
Post Sun Feb 10, 2019 6:04 pm
Posted by TrinTrin on Sun Feb 10, 2019 6:04 pm
TrinTrin Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 31
Rep Position: 91st / 77,409
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Jun 26, 2018 4:12 pm
Posts: 162
Saints were not better than us today, they were more experienced than us & / or clinical - their last try came from us numbering up wrong trying to stop making & farge, a quick play the ball & we had all the numbers wrong , a double Decker bus could have gone through, however the tackled did nearly stop scarsbrooke.
When we pressed on three drop outs we were slow with fatigue, they were not & read our slow plays.
We certainly looked more fatigued but we are getting more match fit.
I am still concerned that we are fit but not at saints level, will we get there, not so sure ?
But at least we had a go & at stages had them worried, up the trin.
Re: Fatigue best us today.
Post Sun Feb 10, 2019 6:18 pm
Posted by kitch on Sun Feb 10, 2019 6:18 pm
kitch User avatar
Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 12:36 pm
Posts: 90
Slightly disagree I think silly penalties and being unable to cross the line in periods of dominance cost us the game. And let's be honest that penalty from the halfway line goes over and it's a different end to the ball game. I think simply put we were just the wrong side of tight margins today.
ADAM WATENE- Gone but not forgotten.

You can take the lad out of yorkshire, but you cant take the yorkshire out of the lad

TRIN 4 LIFE- Through Thin and Thinner
Re: Fatigue best us today.
Post Sun Feb 10, 2019 6:22 pm
Posted by charlie on Sun Feb 10, 2019 6:22 pm
charlie User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 6
Rep Position: 116th / 77,409
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 3359
Location: Wakefield
Roby killed us out of dummy half.
Re: Fatigue best us today.
Post Sun Feb 10, 2019 7:00 pm
Posted by Khlav Kalash on Sun Feb 10, 2019 7:00 pm
Khlav Kalash User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 72
Rep Position: 53rd / 77,409
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Oct 26, 2006 7:01 am
Posts: 11131
Location: No bowl, stick, STICK!
TrinTrin wrote:
Saints were not better than us today, they were more experienced than us & / or clinical - their last try came from us numbering up wrong trying to stop making & farge, a quick play the ball & we had all the numbers wrong , a double Decker bus could have gone through, however the tackled did nearly stop scarsbrooke.
When we pressed on three drop outs we were slow with fatigue, they were not & read our slow plays.
We certainly looked more fatigued but we are getting more match fit.
I am still concerned that we are fit but not at saints level, will we get there, not so sure ?
But at least we had a go & at stages had them worried, up the trin.

Down a forward wouldn't have helped with fatigue. With Walmsley coming back on Saints had 9 interchanges with 17 men rather than 8 with 16.
1/10

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: alegend, Big lads mate, caslad75, charlie, cocker, cosmicat, dddooommm, Egg Banjo, Emley Cat, financialtimes, Google Adsense [Bot], Hasbag, homme vaste, Jambon, Khlav Kalash, kitch, Lupsetbull, newgroundb4wakey, Phuzzy, PopTart, proper-shaped-balls, Redscat, Renton, ricardo07, Riderofthepalehorse, Saddened!, Saint_Claire, Sandal Cat, The Avenger, Wakefield City, wakefield1990, wakeytrin, Yosemite Sam and 343 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,844,3912,04077,4094,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time  
SLXXIV
SALFORD
24-0
LONDON BRONCOS
 Full Time  
SLXXIV
WAKEFIELD
18-24
ST. HELENS
 Full Time  
 CH
BARROW RAIDERS
22-24
SHEFFIELD
 Full Time  
 CH
DEWSBURY RAMS
22-26
YORK
 Full Time  
 CH
FEATHERSTONE
42-14
BATLEY BULLDOGS
 Full Time  
 CH
HALIFAX
33-26
LEIGH
 Full Time  
 CH
ROCHDALE
6-58
TORONTO
 Full Time  
 CH
SWINTON LIONS
12-31
BRADFORD BULLS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)