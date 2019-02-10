Reputation Points: 40 Rep Position: 83rd / 77,409 Quiz Score: 4 Joined: Wed Jun 19, 2002 9:47 am Posts: 14235 Location: Campaigning for a deep attacking line
Well Hull get more fans, though obviously helped by the Hull derby.
I’m not sure on finances, Wire have around £7m revenue I believe (though will probably over £8m for 2018 with getting to both finals). Not sure on Hull’s it’s difficult to find numbers. You’d think it’d be relatively similar.
It’s very close. Hull probably edge it in terms of attendances, Wire edges it in terms of on field performance.
Catalans maybe not too far behind either (oh god, what have I said??).
I would have said FC but, there's not much between them and right now, Wire are way more consistent. The Warrington supporters will certainly be the happier of the 2 sets of supporters.
Hull FC add 3,000 on to their attendance as part of an agreement with the SMC . The 3000 is added to the attendance regardless if the seats are vacant or occupied.
Adam Pearson was head of the Stadium Management Company who operate Stadium where Hull City Play And Hull FC , although Hull FC are not allowed to train on the pitch .
