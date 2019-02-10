WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Who is the bigger club, Hull FC or Warrington?

Posted by JonnoTheGreat on Sun Feb 10, 2019 11:31 am
JonnoTheGreat
Joined: Sun Mar 05, 2017
Seen a bit of a debate going on another site yesterday between fans of these two clubs.

If it's agreed Wigan, St Helens and Leeds are the supposed 'big 3' of RL then who is currently the fourth biggest club?

Hull fans said without a doubt it's them whereas Warrington fans insisted they are the bigger club of the two.
Posted by Him on Sun Feb 10, 2019 11:51 am
Him
Joined: Wed Jun 19, 2002
Location: Campaigning for a deep attacking line
Well Hull get more fans, though obviously helped by the Hull derby.

I’m not sure on finances, Wire have around £7m revenue I believe (though will probably over £8m for 2018 with getting to both finals). Not sure on Hull’s it’s difficult to find numbers. You’d think it’d be relatively similar.

It’s very close. Hull probably edge it in terms of attendances, Wire edges it in terms of on field performance.
Posted by Clearwing on Sun Feb 10, 2019 12:04 pm
Clearwing
Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006
Catalans maybe not too far behind either (oh god, what have I said??).
Posted by wrencat1873 on Sun Feb 10, 2019 12:06 pm
wrencat1873
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011
Him wrote:
Well Hull get more fans, though obviously helped by the Hull derby.

I’m not sure on finances, Wire have around £7m revenue I believe (though will probably over £8m for 2018 with getting to both finals). Not sure on Hull’s it’s difficult to find numbers. You’d think it’d be relatively similar.

It’s very close. Hull probably edge it in terms of attendances, Wire edges it in terms of on field performance.


I would have said FC but, there's not much between them and right now, Wire are way more consistent.
The Warrington supporters will certainly be the happier of the 2 sets of supporters.
Posted by MorePlaymakersNeeded on Sun Feb 10, 2019 12:30 pm
MorePlaymakersNeeded
Joined: Fri Aug 24, 2018
JonnoTheGreat wrote:
Seen a bit of a debate going on another site yesterday between fans of these two clubs.

If it's agreed Wigan, St Helens and Leeds are the supposed 'big 3' of RL then who is currently the fourth biggest club?

Hull fans said without a doubt it's them whereas Warrington fans insisted they are the bigger club of the two.

How odd that this seems to matter to a Widnes supporter. As a Wire I couldn't care less.
Posted by My Mate Ronnie on Sun Feb 10, 2019 12:43 pm
My Mate Ronnie
Joined: Tue Oct 30, 2018
Him wrote:
Well Hull get more fans, though obviously helped by the Hull derby.

I’m not sure on finances, Wire have around £7m revenue I believe (though will probably over £8m for 2018 with getting to both finals). Not sure on Hull’s it’s difficult to find numbers. You’d think it’d be relatively similar.

It’s very close. Hull probably edge it in terms of attendances, Wire edges it in terms of on field performance.


Hull FC add 3,000 on to their attendance as part of an agreement with the SMC . The 3000 is added to the attendance regardless if the seats are vacant or occupied.

Adam Pearson was head of the Stadium Management Company who operate Stadium where Hull City Play And Hull FC , although Hull FC are not allowed to train on the pitch .

In 2007 Pearson sold the SMC .
Posted by Him on Sun Feb 10, 2019 12:53 pm
Him
Joined: Wed Jun 19, 2002
My Mate Ronnie wrote:
Hull FC add 3,000 on to their attendance as part of an agreement with the SMC . The 3000 is added to the attendance regardless if the seats are vacant or occupied.

Adam Pearson was head of the Stadium Management Company who operate Stadium where Hull City Play And Hull FC , although Hull FC are not allowed to train on the pitch .

In 2007 Pearson sold the SMC .

Eh? Why would they add 3k on to attendances, it makes no sense.

Unless it’s a situation like with the Club Wembley seats but I can’t see how the Hull SMC have sold 3k seats for every game at the KC.

Otherwise I’m going to have to take that with a pinch of salt as it doesn’t seem believable to me. Nor does it seem believable that there’s only 8-9k at Hull FC games compared to 11k.
Posted by My Mate Ronnie on Sun Feb 10, 2019 1:00 pm
My Mate Ronnie
Joined: Tue Oct 30, 2018
https://rugbyl.blogspot.com/2017/07/eur ... -2017.html

1996-1999 Hull Sharks average attendance 4,999

After merging with Gateshead Thunder in 1999 average attendance was 8, 410 .

Average for seasons 2015 - 2017 was 11,321 ( This includes SMC tickets)

