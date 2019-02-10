WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - What do we do?

Post Sun Feb 10, 2019 9:15 am
Posted by Shazbaz on Sun Feb 10, 2019 9:15 am
Shazbaz User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Tue Sep 16, 2014 9:54 am
Posts: 630
Location: South Stand
If the inevitable ban happens, who replaces Austin?
Personally think Livett and leave Ratch at FB. Over next 2 weeks they can work together and this at least prepares for a spell maybe further down the line if Austin gets injured. We definitely need a plan B for the 6/7 positions.

