Came across this story from a few years ago... Puts a different spin on the kind of off-season activities associated with RL players, especially those with a bit of a certain kind of reputation like Ferres!
http://ww2.rspb.org.uk/our-work/rspb-ne ... m:9-257133
England international Brett Ferres said: 'I live quite close to Fairburn Ings and it's an ideal place to take my young daughter, and I know that a few of the guys have children who really enjoy feeding the ducks!'
How many other Leeds players have unusual hobbies? We know about Mullally's role as a sort of vegan ambassador in the city with his cafe... Sinfield the admirer of Marx... Zak Hardaker finally rehabilitated by Wigan through his new found love of pigeon-fancying? etc etc. But seriously, these kind of stories are good for the image of the game IMO. Any more?
