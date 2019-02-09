A post was placed on this forum " do players cheat " the replies were correct but, if you have watched the Catalan v Huddersfield game, Murphy won an Oscar for playing the ball & throwing himself backwards in order to gain a penalty. He never did this in his Wakefield days, there coach must condone this as there has been no reaction to this behaviour.
Quite simply, where is rugby league going as a sport And more importantly a spectator sport viewed by non rugby followers & neutral new spectators. This behaviour is reaching new levels !
