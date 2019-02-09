WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Aaron Murphy Shot in France

Aaron Murphy Shot in France
Post Sat Feb 09, 2019 10:56 pm
Posted by TrinTrin on Sat Feb 09, 2019 10:56 pm
A post was placed on this forum " do players cheat " the replies were correct but, if you have watched the Catalan v Huddersfield game, Murphy won an Oscar for playing the ball & throwing himself backwards in order to gain a penalty. He never did this in his Wakefield days, there coach must condone this as there has been no reaction to this behaviour.
Quite simply, where is rugby league going as a sport And more importantly a spectator sport viewed by non rugby followers & neutral new spectators. This behaviour is reaching new levels !
Post Sat Feb 09, 2019 11:10 pm
Posted by cheshirecat57 on Sat Feb 09, 2019 11:10 pm
I can only remember Bonnie Tyler Lost in France is there any connection ?
Post Sat Feb 09, 2019 11:16 pm
Posted by TrinTrin on Sat Feb 09, 2019 11:16 pm
Not really, watch the video on face book, Phil Clarke & co gave Murphy 10 out of 10 !

