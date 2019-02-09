WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Monsieur John Capduster

Monsieur John Capduster
Post Sat Feb 09, 2019 8:26 pm
Posted by robinrovers10 on Sat Feb 09, 2019 8:26 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-leagu ... EVP2939155

Oh Jonny, jonny, jonny. How i longed for your measured prediction of the MIGHTY Toulouse Olympique this season. How are they getting on at the moment?

At home tonight versus a team you predicted to struggle in the final positions.

By all accounts they were 1800 there, a good 500 from Widnes.

So tell me why it is good to have Toulouse in Super League when they struggle to beat mediocre opposition.

Take Ford and Kherellah out and T.O are bang average!

Put that in Le pipe and shmoke it baby!
PROUD TO BE A ROBIN!

