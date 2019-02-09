WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Championship round 2

Championship round 2
Post Sat Feb 09, 2019 3:42 pm
Posted by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Sat Feb 09, 2019 3:42 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Toulouse locked up 18-18 with Widnes

Three tries each.
Re: Championship round 2
Post Sat Feb 09, 2019 3:45 pm
Posted by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Sat Feb 09, 2019 3:45 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Widnes lead 24-18
Re: Championship round 2
Post Sat Feb 09, 2019 4:11 pm
Posted by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Sat Feb 09, 2019 4:11 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Widnes running away with the game 32-18
Re: Championship round 2
Post Sat Feb 09, 2019 4:17 pm
Posted by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Sat Feb 09, 2019 4:17 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Toulouse fight back. A third try by ace half Stanislas Robin. Toulouse 24-32 Widnes
Re: Championship round 2
Post Sat Feb 09, 2019 4:20 pm
Posted by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Sat Feb 09, 2019 4:20 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Widnes respond. Toulouse 24- Widnes 36
Re: Championship round 2
Post Sat Feb 09, 2019 4:23 pm
Posted by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Sat Feb 09, 2019 4:23 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
It is full time: Toulouse 24 - Widnes 36.
Re: Championship round 2
Post Sat Feb 09, 2019 4:35 pm
Posted by Pats plastic pitch on Sat Feb 09, 2019 4:35 pm
Terrific Widnes

