WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - East stand

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity East stand

Post a reply
East stand
Post Sat Feb 09, 2019 1:51 pm
Posted by cosmicat on Sat Feb 09, 2019 1:51 pm
cosmicat Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 9
Rep Position: 109th / 77,409
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Nov 14, 2014 7:09 pm
Posts: 757
Just a question, did the east stand roof every have sponsored logo on it or have i dreamt it ?
Re: East stand
Post Sat Feb 09, 2019 2:03 pm
Posted by wrencat1873 on Sat Feb 09, 2019 2:03 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 243
Rep Position: 10th / 77,409
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 10662
cosmicat wrote:
Just a question, did the east stand roof every have sponsored logo on it or have i dreamt it ?



IIRC, it was called "The Sainsburys Family Stand" but, that must be about 20 years ago. They were also the main shirt sponsor for a while.
Re: East stand
Post Sat Feb 09, 2019 2:24 pm
Posted by cheshirecat57 on Sat Feb 09, 2019 2:24 pm
cheshirecat57 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 38
Rep Position: 80th / 77,409
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Dec 13, 2009 8:54 pm
Posts: 1165
wrencat1873 wrote:
IIRC, it was called "The Sainsburys Family Stand" but, that must be about 20 years ago. They were also the main shirt sponsor for a while.

Sainsburys were our shirt sponsors for our first season in super league! So it must be 20 years ago.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, BigJMolloy, cheshirecat57, Google Adsense [Bot], Kevs Head, Mable_Syrup, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 108 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,843,8441,09177,4094,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TODAY 14:30
 CH
TOULOUSE
v
WIDNES VIKINGS
TODAY 15:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR
TODAY 17:00
SLXXIV
CATALAN DRAGONS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
TOMORROW 15:00
SLXXIV
SALFORD
v
LONDON BRONCOS
TOMORROW 15:00
SLXXIV
WAKEFIELD
v
ST. HELENS
TOMORROW 15:00
 CH
BARROW RAIDERS
v
SHEFFIELD
TOMORROW 15:00
 CH
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
YORK
TOMORROW 15:00
 CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
BATLEY BULLDOGS
TOMORROW 15:00
 CH
HALIFAX
v
LEIGH
TOMORROW 15:00
 CH
ROCHDALE
v
TORONTO
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)