Fri Feb 08, 2019 10:21 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Three years ago, then 20 year old Tuimoala Lolohea was the second fastest player at the New Zealand Warriors (after Shaun Johnson). He was so good both in speed and agility that the NZ Warriors played him at various times at wing and full back. He was then an excitement machine.

Today Lolohea made two clean breaks of the Wigan defensive line with no one in front of him, but was easily run down on both occasions. He is no longer the speedster he was three years ago. The reason is simple: he is fat, very fat. His fat belly has obviously slowed him down. He is not fit enough to realise his full potential on the rugby league field.

Who is responsible for this? Ultimately the player himself. But some responsibility lies on the shoulders of the coaching staff at Leeds, especially the Head Coach David Furner. It is the responsibility of the coaching staff to ensure that all the players on their roster are fit to play. Few players are more important than the halves. David Furner and his subordinates have let the Leeds side and the fans down by not getting Tuimoala Lolohea into full fitness by this stage of the year. Lolohea definitely has talent. I have seen him do brilliant things at the NZ Warriors. But his deterioration began when he moved to the Wests Tigers and degenerated into a fatty. That is why Wests Tigers let him go to Leeds.

Until Lolohea gets his mind straightened out and becomes fully fit he will not help Leeds much, and Leeds will have wasted the money they have spent on him. Get onto the case David Furner!
Re: Tuimoala Lolohea and David Furner.
Fri Feb 08, 2019 10:24 pm
ThePrinter
ThePrinter
Gold RLFANS Member
Players from that part of world do have issues with weight as they get older. On the other side of coin, Brett Ferres looked in the best shape he’d been in for 5 years.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014
Re: Tuimoala Lolohea and David Furner.
Fri Feb 08, 2019 10:27 pm
AS108
AS108
Strong-running second rower
If the whole team was overweight then you’d have a point but they aren’t so you don’t. Lolohea was fat before he came to Leeds so it’s his responsibility to lose weight not Furner’s. The only criticism that should be made of anyone apart from Lolohea is whoever made the decision to sign him because no rugby player should be in that shape in the first place.
Re: Tuimoala Lolohea and David Furner.
Fri Feb 08, 2019 10:27 pm
Charlie Sheen
Charlie Sheen
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Post this on the Leeds board.
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.
Re: Tuimoala Lolohea and David Furner.
Fri Feb 08, 2019 10:28 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
ThePrinter wrote:
Players from that part of world do have issues with weight as they get older. On the other side of coin, Brett Ferres looked in the best shape he’d been in for 5 years.




But weight problems usually start when a player reaches his thirties. Tuimoala is still young. He is only 23. He must have psychological problems, which the club should look into.
Re: Tuimoala Lolohea and David Furner.
Fri Feb 08, 2019 10:36 pm
ThePrinter
ThePrinter
Gold RLFANS Member
AS108 wrote:
The only criticism that should be made of anyone apart from Lolohea is whoever made the decision to sign him because no rugby player should be in that shape in the first place.


Interestingly Lolohea signed for the Leeds the week after McDermott was sacked back in July.

Furner’s appointment was announced in September with Sinfield claiming he had a few candidates to look at since his arrival as Director of Rugby, yet in preseason Lolohea said it was Furner’s appointment and that he’d worked with him at Tonga that helped make his decision to sign for Leeds.

Kind of shows how the whole Sinfield/Furner lineup was planned well further in advance to McDermott’s sacking and how he was set up to fail with not being given the marquee money that Furner immediately got given.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014
Re: Tuimoala Lolohea and David Furner.
Fri Feb 08, 2019 11:11 pm
redmuzza
redmuzza
Cheeky half-back
Look how well a slimmed off Mitch Garbutt is looking now. Two many pies in the Leeds dressing room obviously. :D

