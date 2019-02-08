Three years ago, then 20 year old Tuimoala Lolohea was the second fastest player at the New Zealand Warriors (after Shaun Johnson). He was so good both in speed and agility that the NZ Warriors played him at various times at wing and full back. He was then an excitement machine.
Today Lolohea made two clean breaks of the Wigan defensive line with no one in front of him, but was easily run down on both occasions. He is no longer the speedster he was three years ago. The reason is simple: he is fat, very fat. His fat belly has obviously slowed him down. He is not fit enough to realise his full potential on the rugby league field.
Who is responsible for this? Ultimately the player himself. But some responsibility lies on the shoulders of the coaching staff at Leeds, especially the Head Coach David Furner. It is the responsibility of the coaching staff to ensure that all the players on their roster are fit to play. Few players are more important than the halves. David Furner and his subordinates have let the Leeds side and the fans down by not getting Tuimoala Lolohea into full fitness by this stage of the year. Lolohea definitely has talent. I have seen him do brilliant things at the NZ Warriors. But his deterioration began when he moved to the Wests Tigers and degenerated into a fatty. That is why Wests Tigers let him go to Leeds.
Until Lolohea gets his mind straightened out and becomes fully fit he will not help Leeds much, and Leeds will have wasted the money they have spent on him. Get onto the case David Furner!
