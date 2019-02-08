WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leeds ratings

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com Leeds ratings

Post a reply
Leeds ratings
Post Fri Feb 08, 2019 10:12 pm
Posted by The_Enforcer on Fri Feb 08, 2019 10:12 pm
The_Enforcer Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 35
Rep Position: 83rd / 77,409
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Sep 26, 2010 6:02 pm
Posts: 426
Zak 7 good defence but not quite there in attack yet but good involvement for Farrell try.
Davies 5 looking a shadow of the player of last year
Gildart 7 very lively when he moved back to the left
Sarginson 7 was having a great game until injury
Marshall 6 played ok but no real running chances
Williams 8 some nice kicks but too many of them and not varied enough
Leulaui 7 improved from last week, offered a bit more in attack if not spectacular
Flower 7 put in 2 decent shifts, good work for his try
Powell 7 worked hard but still not offering enough in attack
Clubb 7 did his job
Farrell 7 very lively but still looks awkward on the right
Greenwood 7 looked threatening, did ok
O'loughlin 9 Looks so much fitter this year and looked a class above everybody else, controlled everything when on the field.

Bullock 7 Same as last week some big runs initially but faded
Hamlin 7 very lively, did ok but needs to be a bit more composed at times
Isa 6 did ok to cover centre
Navarette 6 not as effective as last year.

Overall we did enough to beat a poor Leeds side but we seem to be very slack in defence and look a bit scrappy in attack. Im not convinced yet but its early days. HUGE improvement needed for next week especially in defence otherwise it could be embarrassing if Roosters take it seriously.
Re: Leeds ratings
Post Fri Feb 08, 2019 10:19 pm
Posted by KingRoss11 on Fri Feb 08, 2019 10:19 pm
KingRoss11 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 13
Rep Position: 105th / 77,409
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat May 14, 2016 11:46 pm
Posts: 299
Location: Out and about in Wigan
Tommy gets a 4 from me
Re: Leeds ratings
Post Fri Feb 08, 2019 10:26 pm
Posted by JWarriors on Fri Feb 08, 2019 10:26 pm
JWarriors Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 20
Rep Position: 98th / 77,409
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Jun 17, 2011 11:16 pm
Posts: 680
The_Enforcer wrote:
Zak 7 good defence but not quite there in attack yet but good involvement for Farrell try.
Davies 5 looking a shadow of the player of last year
Gildart 7 very lively when he moved back to the left
Sarginson 7 was having a great game until injury
Marshall 6 played ok but no real running chances
Williams 8 some nice kicks but too many of them and not varied enough
Leulaui 7 improved from last week, offered a bit more in attack if not spectacular
Flower 7 put in 2 decent shifts, good work for his try
Powell 7 worked hard but still not offering enough in attack
Clubb 7 did his job
Farrell 7 very lively but still looks awkward on the right
Greenwood 7 looked threatening, did ok
O'loughlin 9 Looks so much fitter this year and looked a class above everybody else, controlled everything when on the field.

Bullock 7 Same as last week some big runs initially but faded
Hamlin 7 very lively, did ok but needs to be a bit more composed at times
Isa 6 did ok to cover centre
Navarette 6 not as effective as last year.

Overall we did enough to beat a poor Leeds side but we seem to be very slack in defence and look a bit scrappy in attack. Im not convinced yet but its early days. HUGE improvement needed for next week especially in defence otherwise it could be embarrassing if Roosters take it seriously.


I have to say I agree with every one of your ratings
Re: Leeds ratings
Post Fri Feb 08, 2019 10:33 pm
Posted by MadDogg on Fri Feb 08, 2019 10:33 pm
MadDogg User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 26
Rep Position: 92nd / 77,409
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2005 10:14 am
Posts: 6917
Location: The Mighty Wigan
I thought it was an average performance but good enough to beat a poor one from Leeds. They let us off the hook countless times and we got a big chunk of luck for the Flower try.

Difficult to see us getting past Sydney next week - I don't think we have the firepower. Hopefully we've kept a few tricks in our back pocket.
Re: Leeds ratings
Post Fri Feb 08, 2019 10:42 pm
Posted by NickyKiss on Fri Feb 08, 2019 10:42 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 133
Rep Position: 21st / 77,409
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 22354
Location: WIGAN
Defensively we’ve been worrying. I expect a change in attacking structure to lead to some teething issues but we look very loose in defence and a better side would’ve hurt us tonight.

I’d have had Williams and Greenwood as our best two tonight. Good to see Navarette improve also. We need more from a couple of senior lads like Leuluai and Clubb and Tom Davies needs to work on his basic handling as it’s turning in to a problem for him.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: apollosghost, ChrisA, critch67, DaveO, dr_feelgood, Father Ted, jonh, Jukesays, JWarriors, MadDogg, MattyB, NickyKiss, S_Riley, ShortArse, spartakmixtapes, The Whiffy Kipper and 212 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,843,5931,84277,4094,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time  
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
34-16
LEEDS RHINOS
TOMORROW 14:30
 CH
TOULOUSE
v
WIDNES VIKINGS
TOMORROW 15:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR
TOMORROW 17:00
SLXXIV
CATALAN DRAGONS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
Sun 10th Feb 15:00
SLXXIV
SALFORD
v
LONDON BRONCOS
Sun 10th Feb 15:00
SLXXIV
WAKEFIELD
v
ST. HELENS
Sun 10th Feb 15:00
 CH
BARROW RAIDERS
v
SHEFFIELD
Sun 10th Feb 15:00
 CH
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
YORK
Sun 10th Feb 15:00
 CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
BATLEY BULLDOGS
Sun 10th Feb 15:00
 CH
HALIFAX
v
LEIGH
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)