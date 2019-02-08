Zak 7 good defence but not quite there in attack yet but good involvement for Farrell try.
Davies 5 looking a shadow of the player of last year
Gildart 7 very lively when he moved back to the left
Sarginson 7 was having a great game until injury
Marshall 6 played ok but no real running chances
Williams 8 some nice kicks but too many of them and not varied enough
Leulaui 7 improved from last week, offered a bit more in attack if not spectacular
Flower 7 put in 2 decent shifts, good work for his try
Powell 7 worked hard but still not offering enough in attack
Clubb 7 did his job
Farrell 7 very lively but still looks awkward on the right
Greenwood 7 looked threatening, did ok
O'loughlin 9 Looks so much fitter this year and looked a class above everybody else, controlled everything when on the field.
Bullock 7 Same as last week some big runs initially but faded
Hamlin 7 very lively, did ok but needs to be a bit more composed at times
Isa 6 did ok to cover centre
Navarette 6 not as effective as last year.
Overall we did enough to beat a poor Leeds side but we seem to be very slack in defence and look a bit scrappy in attack. Im not convinced yet but its early days. HUGE improvement needed for next week especially in defence otherwise it could be embarrassing if Roosters take it seriously.
