Post Fri Feb 08, 2019 3:28 pm
Posted by Lord Tony Smith on Fri Feb 08, 2019 3:28 pm
Lord Tony Smith
IGNORE

Does anyone actually know who this is? The club are keeping this well under wrapped. I've asked two people who work at the club and they won't say. The bloke is rapid.
Re: Wire Flyer
Post Fri Feb 08, 2019 3:38 pm
Posted by scottty on Fri Feb 08, 2019 3:38 pm
scottty
IGNORE

Kevin Penny?
Re: Wire Flyer
Post Fri Feb 08, 2019 3:54 pm
Posted by Lord Tony Smith on Fri Feb 08, 2019 3:54 pm
Lord Tony Smith
IGNORE

He's denied it's him on Facebook, I believe.
Re: Wire Flyer
Post Fri Feb 08, 2019 4:00 pm
Posted by Matt King's kitten on Fri Feb 08, 2019 4:00 pm
Matt King's kitten
IGNORE

Mark Roberts
Re: Wire Flyer
Post Fri Feb 08, 2019 4:01 pm
Posted by wolfinwidnes1 on Fri Feb 08, 2019 4:01 pm
IGNORE

its not penny, he now works the same place i do
Re: Wire Flyer
Post Fri Feb 08, 2019 4:07 pm
Posted by brokendream on Fri Feb 08, 2019 4:07 pm
IGNORE

I know someone who could IMO beat him, but he wont go as he dosen't watch RL!
Re: Wire Flyer
Post Fri Feb 08, 2019 4:41 pm
Posted by Winslade's Offload on Fri Feb 08, 2019 4:41 pm
IGNORE

Well its not me, I wouldn't be seen dead in that outfit................ green is sooo last season.
Re: Wire Flyer
Post Fri Feb 08, 2019 4:52 pm
Posted by karetaker on Fri Feb 08, 2019 4:52 pm
IGNORE

scottty wrote:
Kevin Penny?


To bulky to be Penny.
Re: Wire Flyer
Post Fri Feb 08, 2019 4:55 pm
Posted by rubber duckie on Fri Feb 08, 2019 4:55 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
IGNORE

If I had to say an ex Wire I'd say Matty Blythe but I've not a clue and tbh the flyer to looks too fast for him anyways.
