Thu Feb 07, 2019 11:00 pm
Minorman
Quiz Night Back Again in 2019
BullBuilder has a number of events planned to help raise funds to support the youth teams in 2019 kicking off with the annual quiz night at Odsal on Friday 1st March.

“Last year this was a great success we hope to match or even better last year’s efforts. Ross Peltier has very kindly offered to be a Quiz Master and the event will be attended by players and staff.”

“The Bulls are supporting the event and will provide a fabulous Team Prize for 4 to 6 people, hospitality in the Southbank including free food at a home league game of the winning team’s choice.”

Tickets are £5 per person or £20 for a Team of 4/6 people. Tickets can be purchased from the Club shop or on line via: https://bullbuilder.nutickets.com/54950096 or contact David Lowdell on 07584259103.

