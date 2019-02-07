The Bradford Bulls U16s and U19s team enjoyed a change of scene as part of their pre-season training in February.
The teams made the trip to Bridlington for some specialist physical and teamwork training. Head of Youth John Bastian explained: “This day was an excellent opportunity to use a different environment for the youth players. We took the players to the beach where they underwent a number of exercises designed to challenge them in different ways. It was a good way of integrating players from the year 11s with the U16s to the first and second year U19s. The players enjoyed various challenges that pushed them to the limit. These helped foster team ethics and working together when going through the pain barrier.”
After this session the players used the facilities kindly made available by Dave Robinson at Bridlington RUFC to perform further training before given lunch which was paid for by BullBuilder.
John Bastian said “It was a superb day, very enjoyable, and there was a lot of intensity in the training. I’m sure the players and coaching staff got a lot out of it. I’d like to thank BullBuilder and its members for helping to make it possible via their financial donations.”
BullBuilder chairman Paul Butterworth said “It was a freezing morning that started off in bright sunshine, but soon turned very cold with a sleet shower heading over. The boys were fantastic and never gave up in the freezing conditions. A true credit to the club and if these lads carry on with the attitude they showed this morning they have an amazing future in the game.”
Pre-season training started in early November and is now well advanced. The first game for the U19s is on 28 February at home to St Helens, KO 7.30pm. The U16s kick off in March.
Quiz Night Back Again in 2019
BullBuilder has a number of events planned to help raise funds to support the youth teams in 2019 kicking off with the annual quiz night at Odsal on Friday 1st March.
Paul Butterworth said: “Last year this was a great success we hope to match or even better last year’s efforts. Ross Peltier has very kindly offered to be a Quiz Master and the event will be attended by players and staff.”
“The Bulls are supporting the event and will provide a fabulous Team Prize for 4 to 6 people, hospitality in the Southbank including free food at a home league game of the winning team’s choice.”
Tickets are £5 per person or £20 for a Team of 4/6 people. Tickets can be purchased from the Club shop or on line via: https://bullbuilder.nutickets.com/54950096 or contact David Lowdell on 07584259103.
BullBuilder to Climb Every Mountain
Following the success of the BullBuilder 3 Yorkshire Peaks Challenge in 2018 they plan to follow it up with a trek up Mount Snowden in Wales on 22 July. The length of the walk is 9 miles and takes approximately 5-6 hours to complete. Last year saw player parents, coaching staff and supporters all join together for an enjoyable stroll in the dales (or the hardest thing ever!) that raised several thousand pounds. If you want an further information please contact Toni Hoggett 07947 159065
All monies raised will go to Bradford Bulls Academy and Scholarship youth development at the club.
To find out more about BullBuilder and how to join for as little as £10 a year please visit https://membermojo.co.uk/bullbuilder/joinus
