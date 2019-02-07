WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - OUT 2019 | Josh Walters - Featherstone Rovers

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com OUT 2019 | Josh Walters - Featherstone Rovers

Post a reply
Posted by Frosties. on Thu Feb 07, 2019 6:55 pm
Frosties. 100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 54
Rep Position: 65th / 77,409
Quiz Score: 4
Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 8621
Josh Walters has made the permanent move from Leeds Rhinos to Featherstone Rovers.
Posted by The Biffs Back on Thu Feb 07, 2019 6:59 pm
The Biffs Back User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 24
Rep Position: 94th / 77,409
Quiz Score: 8
Joined: Mon Sep 11, 2006 10:19 am
Posts: 4332
Frosties. wrote:
Josh Walters has made the permanent move from Leeds Rhinos to Featherstone Rovers.


Must have both been typing at the same time :lol:
"...To those people that wrote this team off...
to all those that criticised this team...
tonight's for you"

Sir Kevin Sinfield

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: CuppaBrew, Danibo160, dddooommm, flipper, Frosties., JonnoTheGreat, leedsbarmyarmy, Maverick Rhino, RHINO-MARK, Rogues Gallery, The Biffs Back, Xykojen and 179 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,842,8031,55677,4094,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TODAY 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL FC
v
CASTLEFORD
TOMORROW 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sat 9th Feb 14:30
 CH
TOULOUSE
v
WIDNES VIKINGS
Sat 9th Feb 15:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR
Sat 9th Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
CATALAN DRAGONS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
Sun 10th Feb 15:00
SLXXIV
SALFORD
v
LONDON BRONCOS
Sun 10th Feb 15:00
SLXXIV
WAKEFIELD
v
ST. HELENS
Sun 10th Feb 15:00
 CH
BARROW RAIDERS
v
SHEFFIELD
Sun 10th Feb 15:00
 CH
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
YORK
Sun 10th Feb 15:00
 CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
BATLEY BULLDOGS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)