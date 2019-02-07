Just received an e mail from Peter Box in response to a number of issues that I raised about the city.
He was objective and courteous and although there were items that we disagreed upon he argued his corner.
The reason that I mention this is because he said that he had spoken to the Trinity chairman today who in turn had thanked Cllr Box for his help.
The word from Cllr Box himself is that there is a statement to be released shortly which should be welcome news for Trinity fans.
I hope that this proves to be the case The tone of his e mail suggested that he was sincere.
