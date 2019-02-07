WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Cllr Box - Welcome news.

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Cllr Box - Welcome news.

Post a reply
Cllr Box - Welcome news.
Post Thu Feb 07, 2019 3:47 pm
Posted by ricardo07 on Thu Feb 07, 2019 3:47 pm
ricardo07 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 15
Rep Position: 104th / 77,409
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Sep 03, 2009 8:29 am
Posts: 292
Location: Walton, Wakefield
Just received an e mail from Peter Box in response to a number of issues that I raised about the city.

He was objective and courteous and although there were items that we disagreed upon he argued his corner.

The reason that I mention this is because he said that he had spoken to the Trinity chairman today who in turn had thanked Cllr Box for his help.

The word from Cllr Box himself is that there is a statement to be released shortly which should be welcome news for Trinity fans.

I hope that this proves to be the case The tone of his e mail suggested that he was sincere.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, Aldy, bigalf, burtonsrlfc, cocker, djcool, Dunkirk Spirit, Google [Bot], imwakefieldtillidie, KevW60349, little wayne69, Manuel, MC_Wildcat, nanker, NEtrinity, phe13, poplar cats alive, PopTart, ricardo07, TheDreadnought, TwistTheMellonMan, wakeytrin and 184 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,842,7391,48577,4094,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TODAY 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL FC
v
CASTLEFORD
TOMORROW 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sat 9th Feb 14:30
 CH
TOULOUSE
v
WIDNES VIKINGS
Sat 9th Feb 15:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR
Sat 9th Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
CATALAN DRAGONS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
Sun 10th Feb 15:00
SLXXIV
SALFORD
v
LONDON BRONCOS
Sun 10th Feb 15:00
SLXXIV
WAKEFIELD
v
ST. HELENS
Sun 10th Feb 15:00
 CH
BARROW RAIDERS
v
SHEFFIELD
Sun 10th Feb 15:00
 CH
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
YORK
Sun 10th Feb 15:00
 CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
BATLEY BULLDOGS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)