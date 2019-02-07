WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New Signing

New Signing
Thu Feb 07, 2019 3:46 pm
Posted by roofaldo2 on Thu Feb 07, 2019 3:46 pm
Bradford Bulls have completed the signing of Toronto Wolfpack forward Olsi Krasniqi on a month-long loan deal.

