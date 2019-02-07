From South Sydney Rabbitohs, being offered to SL clubs apprently. Hull, London and Castleford interested but fitting him in the cap could be an issue (not for us of course).
Get him in.
Also, here is a list of free agents, anyone worth a punt??
Rhys Hanbury – released by Widnes following their relegation. Has over 200 Super League appearances to his name.
Charly Runciman – quality centre also released by Widnes. Has returned to Australia but could still be open to a move back to the UK.
Sam Hopkins – former Leigh, Wigan and Toronto prop. Released by the Wolfpack ahead of 2019.
Mitch Brown – released by Warrington. Versatile outside back that impressed for the Wolves last season.
Chris Clarkson – currently on trial with Castleford but yet to sign a contract.
Other free agents include Mason Caton-Brown, Jake Butler-Fleming, Taylor Prell, James Davies, James Barraclough, Josh Barlow, Gabriel Fell, Matt Sarsfield and Brad Delaney.
