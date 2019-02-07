WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Newcastle Thunder (Away) - Saturday 16 February 2019 14:30

Board index Championship 1 Doncaster RLFC Newcastle Thunder (Away) - Saturday 16 February 2019 14:30

Post a reply
Posted by Wanderer on Thu Feb 07, 2019 2:51 pm
Wanderer User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 40
Rep Position: 79th / 77,409
Quiz Score: 512
Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:48 pm
Posts: 51321
Location: Doncaster
Finally, the start of the regular season draws close and the Dons head to Kingston Park to face off against Newcastle Thunder.

The bookies have both teams at the top end of the market to be the regular season winner. Newcastle are 3/1 with both Betfred and Skybet, second favourites behind Oldham with the former and third favourites after Workington & Oldham with the latter.

The Dons are 9/2 third favourites with Betfred and fourth in the betting with Skybet at 5/1.

The Dons commence the 2019 season without the injured second row duo of Brad England, last season's Player of the Season and Scottish International and former Super League player Frankie Mariano.

The Club has stated that a deal has been negotiated with Dual Registration partner Hull FC to provide the calibre of player 'as required by Coach Richard Horne' to support the Club's stated aspiration of promotion to the Championship. To that end a number of Hull FC players have been dual registered with the RFL by Doncaster CEO Carl Hall.

It is worth noting that of those players likely to be available, Liam Harris is currently listed as injured (back) and Lewis Bienek has subsequently joined Batley Bulldogs on loan. It will therefore be interesting to see which players turn out in the 'Blue & Gold' in the early weeks of the season when we play all the promotion candidates with the exception of Oldham.

Last Season: Newcastle 20 Doncaster 22 (Sunday 25 March 2018)
Dons Tries: Charlie Martin, Jack Downs, Sam Doherty, Hakim Miloudi
Dons Conversions: Hakim Miloudi 3

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Jemmo, Keith Lard's Dog and 53 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Doncaster RLFC




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,842,7391,48577,4094,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TODAY 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL FC
v
CASTLEFORD
TOMORROW 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sat 9th Feb 14:30
 CH
TOULOUSE
v
WIDNES VIKINGS
Sat 9th Feb 15:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR
Sat 9th Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
CATALAN DRAGONS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
Sun 10th Feb 15:00
SLXXIV
SALFORD
v
LONDON BRONCOS
Sun 10th Feb 15:00
SLXXIV
WAKEFIELD
v
ST. HELENS
Sun 10th Feb 15:00
 CH
BARROW RAIDERS
v
SHEFFIELD
Sun 10th Feb 15:00
 CH
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
YORK
Sun 10th Feb 15:00
 CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
BATLEY BULLDOGS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)