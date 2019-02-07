Finally, the start of the regular season draws close and the Dons head to Kingston Park to face off against Newcastle Thunder.
The bookies have both teams at the top end of the market to be the regular season winner. Newcastle are 3/1 with both Betfred and Skybet, second favourites behind Oldham with the former and third favourites after Workington & Oldham with the latter.
The Dons are 9/2 third favourites with Betfred and fourth in the betting with Skybet at 5/1.
The Dons commence the 2019 season without the injured second row duo of Brad England, last season's Player of the Season and Scottish International and former Super League player Frankie Mariano.
The Club has stated that a deal has been negotiated with Dual Registration partner Hull FC to provide the calibre of player 'as required by Coach Richard Horne' to support the Club's stated aspiration of promotion to the Championship. To that end a number of Hull FC players have been dual registered with the RFL by Doncaster CEO Carl Hall.
It is worth noting that of those players likely to be available, Liam Harris is currently listed as injured (back) and Lewis Bienek has subsequently joined Batley Bulldogs on loan. It will therefore be interesting to see which players turn out in the 'Blue & Gold' in the early weeks of the season when we play all the promotion candidates with the exception of Oldham.
Last Season: Newcastle 20 Doncaster 22 (Sunday 25 March 2018)
Dons Tries: Charlie Martin, Jack Downs, Sam Doherty, Hakim Miloudi
Dons Conversions: Hakim Miloudi 3
