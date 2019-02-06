After a good narrow win against Fev the next task for the Bulls is Swinton Lions.
Iâ€™d personally go with the same team as the Featherstone game except Iâ€™d have Magrin in the team barring injury and Storton in for Hallas.
Pickersgill
Hitchcox
Webster
Evans
Ryan
Lilley
Chisholm
Kirk
Wildie
Crossley
Minchella
Farrell
Wood
Flanagan
Green
Magrin
Storton
This game is important in my eyes. On paler we should win this but as we know Swinton will be a tough test.
