Referring to snowie's mention of this book on another thread prompts me to ask if anyone else remembers this great history of Trinity from its founding in 1873 up until the glorious years of the sixties.
I had a copy myself, but in a moment of "madness" I gave it to another poster on this forum. We still joke about the fact that he has a copy and I now don't.
It reminds me of other books about our great club, particularly "100 Years of Rugby" by John Lindley, the recent Mike Rylance club history, the 50 greatest Trinity games volume and, of course, Neil Fox's biography. Who remembers all the player benefit booklets for Nigel Bell, Roy Bratt, Dave Topliss et al? The most recent Trinity booklet is, sadly, that excellent history of Harold Poynton that was handed out to attendees of that great man's funeral last year.
Some excellent works about Wakefield Trinity out there if you can find them
