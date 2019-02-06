WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Dreadnoughts

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Dreadnoughts

Post a reply
Dreadnoughts
Post Wed Feb 06, 2019 7:52 pm
Posted by Redscat on Wed Feb 06, 2019 7:52 pm
Redscat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 36
Rep Position: 80th / 77,409
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 1120
Referring to snowie's mention of this book on another thread prompts me to ask if anyone else remembers this great history of Trinity from its founding in 1873 up until the glorious years of the sixties.
I had a copy myself, but in a moment of "madness" I gave it to another poster on this forum. We still joke about the fact that he has a copy and I now don't.
It reminds me of other books about our great club, particularly "100 Years of Rugby" by John Lindley, the recent Mike Rylance club history, the 50 greatest Trinity games volume and, of course, Neil Fox's biography. Who remembers all the player benefit booklets for Nigel Bell, Roy Bratt, Dave Topliss et al? The most recent Trinity booklet is, sadly, that excellent history of Harold Poynton that was handed out to attendees of that great man's funeral last year.
Some excellent works about Wakefield Trinity out there if you can find them
Re: Dreadnoughts
Post Wed Feb 06, 2019 8:33 pm
Posted by wakefield1990 on Wed Feb 06, 2019 8:33 pm
wakefield1990 Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 8
Rep Position: 108th / 77,409
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue May 10, 2016 8:00 pm
Posts: 76
I have a copy! I’m only relatively young so it’s good to know the history of the club!

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, bellycouldtackle, Big lads mate, BigJMolloy, Bull Mania, cocker, Dunkirk Spirit, financialtimes, Khlav Kalash, Mick Amos 9 WTW, poplar cats alive, PopTart, Redscat, ricardo07, Sandal Cat, Wakefield City, wakefield1990, wakeytrin and 185 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,842,5011,69677,4094,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TOMORROW 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL FC
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 8th Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sat 9th Feb 14:30
 CH
TOULOUSE
v
WIDNES VIKINGS
Sat 9th Feb 15:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR
Sat 9th Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
CATALAN DRAGONS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
Sun 10th Feb 15:00
 CH
BARROW RAIDERS
v
SHEFFIELD
Sun 10th Feb 15:00
 CH
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
YORK
Sun 10th Feb 15:00
 CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
BATLEY BULLDOGS
Sun 10th Feb 15:00
 CH
HALIFAX
v
LEIGH
Sun 10th Feb 15:00
 CH
ROCHDALE
v
TORONTO
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)