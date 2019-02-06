WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Vastmans PC Brigade

Vastmans PC Brigade
Post Wed Feb 06, 2019 4:46 pm
Posted by bellycouldtackle on Wed Feb 06, 2019 4:46 pm
Vasty was appalled with the training ground bust up at Cas when Milner slotted Roberts. Vasty is very right on and felt that RL players should be in touch with softer feelings and that it was not a good thing for Milner to express his frustration with a team mate who he felt was not putting in the effort. Others, myself included felt that it was a good thing for Cas and that it evoked memories of Rocky Turner, that attitude funnily enough corresponded with Trinity`s glory years. Cas defended their line last Saturday against Catalans as if their lives depended on it, Catalans were totally dominant in terms of field position and procession. We defended against London like a bunch of big girls blouses. Perhaps if we had a bit of the Adam Milner attitude towards team mates we would avoid performances like last Sunday.

