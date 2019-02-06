WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Referee Visa

Post Wed Feb 06, 2019 1:53 pm
Posted by reffy on Wed Feb 06, 2019 1:53 pm
Matt Cecchin, one of the top referees in the NRL wants to officiate in this country but had had his Visa application turned down twice. Seems strange when pension seeking players have no problem, he would certainly be an asset to the game in this country.

