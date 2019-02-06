WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 19 man squad for Leeds Friday

19 man squad for Leeds Friday
Post Wed Feb 06, 2019 12:03 pm
Posted by Ashton Bears on Wed Feb 06, 2019 12:03 pm
Wigan Warriors Head Coach Adrian Lam has named his 19-man squad to face Leeds Rhinos at the DW Stadium on Friday evening (K.O. 7:45pm)
The reigning BETFRED Super League Champions return home on Friday for the first time since their semi-final victory over Castleford Tigers last October.
As Adrian Lam prepares his side for the first home fixture of 2019, he hopes that they will make the DW Stadium a tough place to visit this season. “We want to make this place a fortress where we dominate home games so I’m looking forward to a good performance from our side and making sure Dave (Furner) is still without a win after Friday.”
In injury news, Dom Manfredi misses out following a clean out of the fluid on his knee, however Lam explained that he’s well on the road to recovery. “He had a clean out [on his knee] last week so he will be between two and five weeks. Hopefully he will be back in time for the Roosters game, although it doesn’t look likely at the moment.”
Joe Burgess is still on the comeback trail following a knee injury sustained in April 2018. Jarrod Sammut serves the second of his two match suspension against Leeds.
Last week’s injury concerns Tony Clubb and Gabe Hamlin are both confirmed fit to play this Friday.
Wigan’s 19-man squad to face Leeds Rhinos: Joe Bullock, Tony Clubb, Tom Davies, Morgan Escaré, Liam Farrell, Ben Flower, Oliver Gildart, Joe Greenwood, Gabe Hamlin, Zak Hardaker, Willie Isa, Tommy Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Romain Navarrete, Sean O’Loughlin, Sam Powell, Dan Sarginson, Taulima Tautai, George Williams.

