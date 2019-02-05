WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Adam Maher Fundraising Page

Adam Maher Fundraising Page
Post Tue Feb 05, 2019 9:46 pm
Posted by Mrs Barista on Tue Feb 05, 2019 9:46 pm
Gold RLFANS Member
From Jed Rust's Fundraising Page

In February 2018 former Hull FC player Adam Maher was diagnosed with motor neurones disease. Maher, who played for the Airlie Birds for four seasons between 2000 and 2003 after signing from Gateshead, have made the trip from Australia alongside close friends, family members and former Black & White Craig ‘Knuckles’ Greenhill to attend a dinner to help raise funds for Adam and his family in this difficult time.

Adam’s trip to the UK will also include a visit to the Elite Performance Centre to watch the Black & White train, as well as attending the opening game of the season against Hull KR at KCOM Craven Park last Friday - he will also make a return to the KCOM Stadium to watch FC’s first home game of the season against Castleford.

The fundraiser on the 3rd February 2019 was organised by former player Paul Cooke, supporters Karl Brooks and Jed Rust, FC Voices chairwoman Lisa Jewitt and Craig O’Donnell of the Ex-Players Association, as well as being sponsored by the L6ve Life Foundation - set up by former player Lee Newton, who also suffered from Motor Neurone Disease, to fight to find a cure for the illness. Lee sadly lost his battle with MND in March 2017.

We have set up this fundraising page so that any Hull FC fans or anyone in the rugby league community for that matter who couldn’t attend the dinner can show their support and appreciation of a fantastic player and family man.

Any money raised will go directly to Adam and his family to help with the ongoing costs of dealing with this disease.

Thank you to life for a kid for aiding us in setting up this funding page and thank you to anyone who donates.

https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundra ... &pageUrl=5

