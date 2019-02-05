WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Man of Steel Points - Round 1

Man of Steel Points - Round 1
Post Tue Feb 05, 2019 4:45 pm
Posted by Wilde 3 on Tue Feb 05, 2019 4:45 pm
https://www.rugby-league.com/article/54 ... -one-picks

Some odd points awarded. Liam Marshall was the 3rd best player in the Saints v Wigan game, and how Faraimo didn't get picked for Hull v Rovers, his stats were insane for metres made, busts etc.

3 Points: Mitch Garbutt, Niall Evalds, Stefan Ratchford, Alex Walker, James Roby & Liam Watts

2 Points: Josh Drinkwater, Ken Sio, Josh Charnley, Eddie Battye, Luke Thompson & Paul McShane

1 Point: James Greenwood, Izaac Farrell, Daryl Clark, Jordan Abdull, Liam Marshall & Kenny Edwards
Post Tue Feb 05, 2019 4:54 pm
Posted by Tigerade on Tue Feb 05, 2019 4:54 pm
Same here for Alex Foster. Can't believe Kenny Edwards got one point over Foster.
Post Tue Feb 05, 2019 5:36 pm
Posted by Clearwing on Tue Feb 05, 2019 5:36 pm
This is going to turn into a glorified Sky MOTM that extends over the entire season, albeit without the rigorous assessment of player performance and transparency that sky applies.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

“Leeds just wander around looking like they’re doing nothing” (Jon Wilkin)

"Jon Wilkin's tight pants and coffee shop have not helped him to see the bigger picture or allowed him to get a firm grip on reality." (leeds owl)

