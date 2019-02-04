If they were all as bad as each other against London and by all accounts they were, what does CC do now in the way of changes? Will he stick with the same team and give them a chance to redeem themselves? I'm interested to see whether Horo, Kirmond or Jowett will come in. Is Huby close to fitness? I think everyone is still in shock - the whole RL community seems to have been blown away by London's victory. I'm really hoping for a reaction and looking forward to Sunday despite yesterday. I hope yesterday was not a sign of things to come, we've improved massively these last 3 seasons, I couldn't take it if we started going backwards.