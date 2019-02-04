It's time for Round 2 and another home tie, this time against our well travelled friends from the very borders of Europe as we welcome Hull Kingston Rovers to the Halliwell Jones Stadium
Someone's impressive start is about to hit the skids, will the red red robin still be bob bob bobbing along or will our favourites in P&B make it two out of two.......you decide
Good Luck
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200):
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 0 v 0 Hull KR
c) First try (Wire player):
d) Time of first try:
e) Last try (any team, player not time):
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):
g) Hull FC v Castleford
Wigan v Leeds
Catalans v Huddersfield
Salford v London
Wakefield v St Helens
