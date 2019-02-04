WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition v Hull KR Home

Posted by Uncle Rico on Mon Feb 04, 2019 10:20 pm
It's time for Round 2 and another home tie, this time against our well travelled friends from the very borders of Europe as we welcome Hull Kingston Rovers to the Halliwell Jones Stadium

Someone's impressive start is about to hit the skids, will the red red robin still be bob bob bobbing along or will our favourites in P&B make it two out of two.......you decide

Good Luck

a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200):
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 0 v 0 Hull KR
c) First try (Wire player):
d) Time of first try:
e) Last try (any team, player not time):
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):

g) Hull FC v Castleford
Wigan v Leeds
Catalans v Huddersfield
Salford v London
Wakefield v St Helens
Posted by Wire Weaver on Mon Feb 04, 2019 10:45 pm
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 12,400
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 30 v 10 Hull KR
c) First try (Wire player): Charnley
d) Time of first try: 8 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Austin
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7

g) Hull FC v Castleford FC by 8
Wigan v Leeds wigan by 14
Catalans v Huddersfield Cats by 16
Salford v London Salford by 12
Wakefield v St Helens Sts by 12
Posted by matt6169 on Mon Feb 04, 2019 11:13 pm
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 11,018
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 6 v 77 Hull KR
c) First try (Wire player): Mamo
d) Time of first try: 79 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Mamo
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 8

g) Hull FC v Castleford Cas by 14
Wigan v Leeds wWigan by 10
Catalans v Huddersfield Cats by 22
Salford v London Salford by 8
Wakefield v St Helens Stains by 16

