Posted by Uncle Rico on Mon Feb 04, 2019 10:02 pm
Welcome back to Wire Yed's Prediction Competition a great start to the season with one or two surprises London thumping Wakefield a good win for Salford and Westwood in front of the disciplinary amongst the shocks

a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 13.098 (12,748-13,248)
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 26 v 6 Leeds
c) First try (Wire player): Ratchford
d) Time of first try: 15 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Ward
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6

g) St Helens v Wigan St Helens by 10
Castleford v Catalans Castleford by 16
Huddersfield v Salford Salford by 20
Hull KR v Hull FC Hull KR by 2
London v Wakefield London by 18

A solid start by most predictors but who came out top of the pops I hear you ask....well it's everyone's (most) favourite rumour miller, rubber duckie laying a decent dozen so he gets another 10 for his prediction nest egg.

The rest of us scrambled our points as follows,

22pts rubber duckie
11pts Builth Wells Wire
10pts Matt King's kitten
9pts Longbarn Wire, Fourpointtry, Gaz3376, MorePlaymakersNeeded
8pts karetaker
7pts eddieH, Wire n Steel, Rugby, AC Wire
6pts Wire Weaver, Johnkendal, Lord Tony Smith, Alffi_7, Vespid Wire
5pts CW8, Moving On, Old Man John, King Ross 11, kirtonLyndseywolf, Fatbelly, matt6169, Hatfield Town Wire, mcraven
4pts Sir Adrian Morley, Moving Forward, Refnom95, Bent & Bongser, Wanderer, Uncle Rico
3pts Mr Snoodle, Hicks is a God

Users browsing this forum: Captain Hook, JonnoTheGreat, KingRoss11, matt6169, mikej, rover 2000, rubber duckie, scottty, WhatBevan, Wire Weaver, Wolf Hall, Wrath and 170 guests

