After last weeks debacle at Warrington, letâ€™s hope we see a better game this week. I think we might see a few changes in the squad but dependent on the injuries they have we shall see.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ALAW, Aldy, Biff Tannen, ducknumber1, flipper, FoxyRhino, Frosties., JMT, leedsbarmyarmy, lionarmour87, mattsrhinos1978, recall, Shazbaz, Superted, The Ghost of '99, Trebor1 and 226 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,841,853
|2,008
|77,409
|4,559
|SET