We've been here before....
Post Mon Feb 04, 2019 6:37 pm
Posted by Wildmoggy on Mon Feb 04, 2019 6:37 pm
Wildmoggy
That's the 3rd trip to London that I can remember that didn't exactly go to plan! I remember going when we lost 30-0 when Halafihi was stand off for them, then i'm pretty sure in '05 we had won our first two under McNally, and we were tonked something like 72-12 or something?!! Last few years when we've been given an away game at the newly promoted team we've done ok, Widnes and last year spring to mind, but obviously not to be yesterday. Looking at the first block of 9 games, I would have wanted 6 wins as a minimum if we are wanting to be sniffing around that 4th spot, given that the next block of 9 contains only 3 home games. We actually beat Saints last year in the middle of a bad spell generally, so you never know, it wouldn't actually surprise me if we turn them over....... 8)

