RIP "Trinity Fan"
Post Mon Feb 04, 2019 5:28 pm
Posted by Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo on Mon Feb 04, 2019 5:28 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo
Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Just seen a posting on Twitter regarding the death of a Trin fan who I didn't know but have seen him at matches for many many years. Felt very sad on seeing the photo and text. Condolences to his family.
Re: RIP "Trinity Fan"
Post Mon Feb 04, 2019 5:38 pm
Posted by Big lads mate on Mon Feb 04, 2019 5:38 pm
Big lads mate
Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Lovely bloke was Michael, traveled with us to all the away games on the Graziers bus, absolutely gutted and saddened to hear the sad new , condolences to his wife and son Chris and all his family from the Crowther’s, a sad sad day RIP Michael you will be truly missed.
Re: RIP "Trinity Fan"
Post Mon Feb 04, 2019 6:56 pm
Posted by Wakefield City on Mon Feb 04, 2019 6:56 pm
Wakefield City
Joined: Tue Jun 26, 2018 12:01 pm
R I P

