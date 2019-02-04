Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
Just seen a posting on Twitter regarding the death of a Trin fan who I didn't know but have seen him at matches for many many years. Felt very sad on seeing the photo and text. Condolences to his family.
Lovely bloke was Michael, traveled with us to all the away games on the Graziers bus, absolutely gutted and saddened to hear the sad new , condolences to his wife and son Chris and all his family from the Crowther’s, a sad sad day RIP Michael you will be truly missed.