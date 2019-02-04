WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Andrew Chalmers and his social concience

Andrew Chalmers and his social concience
Post Mon Feb 04, 2019 5:05 pm
Posted by Fr13daY on Mon Feb 04, 2019 5:05 pm
So, our chairman is at it again, having a pop at one of 'the bad guys' in the SL cabal for not entirely abiding by the rules (again): https://www.loverugbyleague.com/post/wigan-chairman-ian-lenagan-should-resign-says-andrew-chalmers/

While I agree with him in principle, really all this does is paint a target on our collective backs. Doesn't it?

I mean, he's right to say what he thinks is wrong, but he isn't making any friends doing it.
Never trust a man who, when left alone in a room with a tea cosy, doesn't try it on.

Users browsing this forum: Bulls Boy 2011, Fr13daY, gunners guns13, kaybenbull, le penguin, Marvin Goolash, Nothus, paulwalker71, tackler thommo and 152 guests

