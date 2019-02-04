So, our chairman is at it again, having a pop at one of 'the bad guys' in the SL cabal for not entirely abiding by the rules (again): https://www.loverugbyleague.com/post/wigan-chairman-ian-lenagan-should-resign-says-andrew-chalmers/
While I agree with him in principle, really all this does is paint a target on our collective backs. Doesn't it?
I mean, he's right to say what he thinks is wrong, but he isn't making any friends doing it.
