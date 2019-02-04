saturday
think gaskell and murphy will be back for this one so at least we will have our first choice half back pairing back on the pitch with frawley/gaskell
see nothing other than another defeat really.
grix full back again? mcintosh on the wing?
taai unlikely to return with his visa issue.
murphy to start instead of roberts whos been a waste of space for past 18months.
