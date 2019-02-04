WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - DANNY HOUGHTON

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk DANNY HOUGHTON

Post a reply
DANNY HOUGHTON
Post Mon Feb 04, 2019 4:25 pm
Posted by robinrovers10 on Mon Feb 04, 2019 4:25 pm
robinrovers10 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 8
Rep Position: 108th / 77,409
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Dec 14, 2014 12:36 pm
Posts: 269
Location: East Hull
Just seen his statistics for the Derby and cannot believe the engine on this kid. 57 tackles only 2 missed, however on the flip side he only managed 7 scoots/carries making 57 meters.
I thought (likewise with K.R with Tommy Lee) that when Litten came on he sped things up and changed the dynamics.

How many of you F.C supporters agree with me that if you spelled Houghton more with Litten, gave Houghton a proper rest than he would benefit greatly and have far more impact on games???
PROUD TO BE A ROBIN!
Re: DANNY HOUGHTON
Post Mon Feb 04, 2019 4:54 pm
Posted by The Hollywood Frasier on Mon Feb 04, 2019 4:54 pm
The Hollywood Frasier User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2005 8:02 pm
Posts: 8973
robinrovers10 wrote:
Just seen his statistics for the Derby and cannot believe the engine on this kid. 57 tackles only 2 missed, however on the flip side he only managed 7 scoots/carries making 57 meters.
I thought (likewise with K.R with Tommy Lee) that when Litten came on he sped things up and changed the dynamics.

How many of you F.C supporters agree with me that if you spelled Houghton more with Litten, gave Houghton a proper rest than he would benefit greatly and have far more impact on games???
Only 3 other players made more dummy half runs than Houghton and 1 of them was Pelisier who will scoot at least once a set.

I thought we looked at our best when Houghton went to first receiver as we spread the ball quicker and wider with him there instead of it been Hadley who was playing that role in the 1st half.

It was also interesting to see that we had 4 out of the top 6 for marker tackles given how everyone thought it would be Rovers playing a expansive game and FC playing a safety first barge down the middle game.
Hard Work Beats Talent, When Talent Doesn't Work Hard

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Fields of Fire, Old Timer No 4, paintman, Paul Hamilton, pmarrow, robinrovers10, Touchliner and 210 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,841,7411,72977,4094,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 7th Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL FC
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 8th Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sat 9th Feb 14:30
 CH
TOULOUSE
v
WIDNES VIKINGS
Sat 9th Feb 15:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR
Sat 9th Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
CATALAN DRAGONS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
Sun 10th Feb 15:00
 CH
BARROW RAIDERS
v
SHEFFIELD
Sun 10th Feb 15:00
 CH
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
YORK
Sun 10th Feb 15:00
 CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
BATLEY BULLDOGS
Sun 10th Feb 15:00
 CH
HALIFAX
v
LEIGH
Sun 10th Feb 15:00
 CH
ROCHDALE
v
TORONTO
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)