Just seen his statistics for the Derby and cannot believe the engine on this kid. 57 tackles only 2 missed, however on the flip side he only managed 7 scoots/carries making 57 meters.
I thought (likewise with K.R with Tommy Lee) that when Litten came on he sped things up and changed the dynamics.
How many of you F.C supporters agree with me that if you spelled Houghton more with Litten, gave Houghton a proper rest than he would benefit greatly and have far more impact on games???
