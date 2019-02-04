Here are the games for Week 2:
NB ! Toulouse v Widnes is a Saturday afternoon game so entries in by 2.30pm Saturday
Toulouse vs Widnes
Dewsbury vs York
Featherstone vs Batley
Halifax vs Leigh
Rochdale vs Toronto
Swinton vs Bulls
Barrow vs Sheffield
BONUS: How many tries will the Bulls score on Sunday?
NB ! Toulouse v Widnes is a Saturday afternoon game so entries in by 2.30pm Saturday
Toulouse vs Widnes
Dewsbury vs York
Featherstone vs Batley
Halifax vs Leigh
Rochdale vs Toronto
Swinton vs Bulls
Barrow vs Sheffield
BONUS: How many tries will the Bulls score on Sunday?