2019 Predictions League â€“ Week 2
Post Mon Feb 04, 2019 4:25 pm
Posted by le penguin on Mon Feb 04, 2019 4:25 pm
Here are the games for Week 2:

NB ! Toulouse v Widnes is a Saturday afternoon game so entries in by 2.30pm Saturday

Toulouse vs Widnes
Dewsbury vs York
Featherstone vs Batley
Halifax vs Leigh
Rochdale vs Toronto
Swinton vs Bulls
Barrow vs Sheffield

BONUS: How many tries will the Bulls score on Sunday?
Posted by le penguin on Mon Feb 04, 2019 4:27 pm
Toulouse vs Widnes..............Widnes by 8
Dewsbury vs York.................York by 12
Featherstone vs Batley..........Fev by 10
Halifax vs Leigh...................Fax by 4
Rochdale vs Toronto.............Toronto by 36
Swinton vs Bulls..................Bulls by 42
Barrow vs Sheffield..............Sheffield by 8

BONUS: How many tries will the Bulls score on Sunday?..............9

