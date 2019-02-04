Wasnâ€™t going to bother putting up the league table after just one week but given Iâ€™m top of the tree I thought Iâ€™d milk it. Chisholmâ€™s DG and Torontoâ€™s last minute try boosting my total.
Congratulations to Barrow who tripped us all up with their victory at Batley whilst only three of us predicted a win for Leigh, alex 0604 getting that one spot on. Bongser and Charlie should have kept the faith!
14 le penguin
9 bringbackjimmy
9 Fr13daY
9 alex 0604
9 bull on a canary
9 DrFeelgood
9 Bullseye
9 Nelson
9 dddooommm
9 S0LLY86
9 tackler thommo
9 Bent&Bongser
8 Pyrah123
8 Marvin Goolash
8 Bendybulls
8 Bullnorthern
5 paulwalker71
4 Pumpetypump
4 charlie caroli
4 Highlander
4 kaybenbull
4 Ferocious Aardvark
4 Bulls4
4 roger daly
4 RagingBull
4 thepimp007
4 rambull1967
4 broadybull87
3 Bull Mania
3 herr rigsby
3 RickyF1
3 bullinenemyland
3 jackmac452
3 Steel City Bull
3 Johnbulls
2 Scarey71
2 FevGrinder
Congratulations to Barrow who tripped us all up with their victory at Batley whilst only three of us predicted a win for Leigh, alex 0604 getting that one spot on. Bongser and Charlie should have kept the faith!
14 le penguin
9 bringbackjimmy
9 Fr13daY
9 alex 0604
9 bull on a canary
9 DrFeelgood
9 Bullseye
9 Nelson
9 dddooommm
9 S0LLY86
9 tackler thommo
9 Bent&Bongser
8 Pyrah123
8 Marvin Goolash
8 Bendybulls
8 Bullnorthern
5 paulwalker71
4 Pumpetypump
4 charlie caroli
4 Highlander
4 kaybenbull
4 Ferocious Aardvark
4 Bulls4
4 roger daly
4 RagingBull
4 thepimp007
4 rambull1967
4 broadybull87
3 Bull Mania
3 herr rigsby
3 RickyF1
3 bullinenemyland
3 jackmac452
3 Steel City Bull
3 Johnbulls
2 Scarey71
2 FevGrinder