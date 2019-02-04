WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - And a surprise from the RFL.....

And a surprise from the RFL.....
Post Mon Feb 04, 2019 2:09 pm
Posted by matthew on Mon Feb 04, 2019 2:09 pm
matthew
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 109th / 77,409
Quiz Score: 80
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 634
https://www.rugby-league.com/article/54 ... view-panel

Ben Westwood (Warrington) Grade C Dangerous Contact - 2 Match Penalty Notice
Toby King (Warrington) Gade B Dangerous Throw - 1 Match Penalty Notice

Obviously there have been no foul actions by any other team this week....

I wish they were not so openly biased
Re: And a surprise from the RFL.....
Post Mon Feb 04, 2019 2:13 pm
Posted by rollin thunder on Mon Feb 04, 2019 2:13 pm
rollin thunder
Bronze RLFANS Member
Reputation Points: 122
Rep Position: 25th / 77,409
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 2888
matthew wrote:
https://www.rugby-league.com/article/54273/disciplinary-match-review-panel

Ben Westwood (Warrington) Grade C Dangerous Contact - 2 Match Penalty Notice
Toby King (Warrington) Gade B Dangerous Throw - 1 Match Penalty Notice

Obviously there have been no foul actions by any other team this week....

I wish they were not so openly biased


i cannot comment on other games, but Westwood wraps his legs around a player he was tackling which has been illegal contact for some time. Toby King whilst it may not have been malicious or intent, it was a classic old fashioned spear tackle, stupid and reckless and lucky it was not red card. No good playing the victim.
Re: And a surprise from the RFL.....
Post Mon Feb 04, 2019 2:32 pm
Posted by Fantastic Mr Catpiss on Mon Feb 04, 2019 2:32 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss
100% League Network
Reputation Points: 61
Rep Position: 54th / 77,409
Quiz Score: 208
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 36097
rollin thunder wrote:
i cannot comment on other games, but Westwood wraps his legs around a player he was tackling which has been illegal contact for some time. Toby King whilst it may not have been malicious or intent, it was a classic old fashioned spear tackle, stupid and reckless and lucky it was not red card. No good playing the victim.



i said at the game westwood would cop a ban by the way hurrell went down. On watching it back i've a little more sympathy as he was concentrating on ripping the ball and hurrell bent over and westwood went with him cos he's a big basket.
Re: And a surprise from the RFL.....
Post Mon Feb 04, 2019 3:32 pm
Posted by rollin thunder on Mon Feb 04, 2019 3:32 pm
rollin thunder
Bronze RLFANS Member
Reputation Points: 122
Rep Position: 25th / 77,409
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 2888
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
i said at the game westwood would cop a ban by the way hurrell went down. On watching it back i've a little more sympathy as he was concentrating on ripping the ball and hurrell bent over and westwood went with him cos he's a big basket.

Westwood wraps his legs around Hurrell, right or wrong it is illegal and Westwood done this before i think he will get a ban, just don't do it, its not like a reaction high tackle heat of the moment thing he consciously does it.
Re: And a surprise from the RFL.....
Post Mon Feb 04, 2019 3:32 pm
Posted by ninearches on Mon Feb 04, 2019 3:32 pm
ninearches
Bronze RLFANS Member
Reputation Points: 42
Rep Position: 72nd / 77,409
Quiz Score: 304
Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 3776
Location: newton-le-willows
To be honest ,dropping Dwyer on his back wasn't the brightest of moves either & i'm surprised we didn't finish with 2 in the bin.
As for Westwood wrapping his legs round Hurrell ,this was outlawed years ago but most weeks we see refs not enforcing it across the board. More consistency is needed with the matter.
Re: And a surprise from the RFL.....
Post Mon Feb 04, 2019 3:43 pm
Posted by rubber duckie on Mon Feb 04, 2019 3:43 pm
rubber duckie
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
Reputation Points: 271
Rep Position: 5th / 77,409
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 11995
I think we got off lightly.
We could have had Austin charged with a forearm in the face, things might have been much worse.
