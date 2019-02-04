Seems Carl Hall was scouting for Hull FC according to Konrad
I had an opportunity to come here a couple of years ago - but I wanted to make sure it was right.
It was via (Doncaster CEO) Carl Hall; he mentioned Hull and how there was an opportunity there, but I told him I still wanted to repay the New Zealand Warriors.
I had an opportunity to come here a couple of years ago - but I wanted to make sure it was right.
It was via (Doncaster CEO) Carl Hall; he mentioned Hull and how there was an opportunity there, but I told him I still wanted to repay the New Zealand Warriors.